In the tranquil village of Sant Joan, in the heart of Ibiza’s northern countryside, a local resident is fighting to save the life of her dog, Fokky. This isn’t just a story about a pet in need—it’s a tale of second chances, community spirit and the kindness that often goes unseen behind the island’s postcard-perfect beaches. And now, animal lovers have the chance to make a difference.

Meet Fokky: the dog from Ibiza whose life could change with your help 1

A different side of Ibiza

When most people think of Ibiza, their minds jump to crystal-clear waters, music-filled nights and luxury escapes. But beyond the clubs and coastlines, the island is home to everyday stories of resilience—like Fokky’s.

Charity Altmann, a resident of Sant Joan, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her dog, Fokky, who suffers from serious deformities in both front legs. The surgery that could change his life costs €8,000. So far, around €3,000 has already been raised.

From euthanasia to a new life

Fokky’s life nearly ended before it began. At just eight weeks old, he was taken to a veterinary clinic by his breeder to be euthanised due to his congenital deformities. But fate had other plans.

Charity happened to be at the clinic that very day. Seeing Fokky and hearing his story, she felt compelled to step in. She adopted him on the spot, saving him from death and offering him a future full of love and care.

A happy dog with a difficult future

Now a growing Fila Brasileiro, Fokky weighs around 55 kilograms and still has more growing to do. Despite his limitations, he’s lived a joyful life surrounded by his canine siblings and doting human family. But as he gets older and heavier, his condition has worsened.

The deformities in his front legs make it increasingly difficult—and painful—for him to move. After months of searching for solutions, Charity found hope in a specialist: Dr Gabriel Carbonell, a surgeon who visits Ibiza regularly and believes he can operate on Fokky once his bones have fully developed.

The cost of saving Fokky

The proposed surgery involves operating on each front leg separately, with a recovery period of three months between procedures. Each leg will cost €4,000, making a total of €8,000.

Faced with this high cost, Charity launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the expenses. The GoFundMe page (see the campaign here) is steadily gaining traction thanks to the power of word-of-mouth, community sharing and local media attention.

“Fokky has never let his disability stop him from being happy”, Charity says in her appeal. “But now he needs help to live a life without pain”.

How you can help

There are many ways to support local causes like this one. Getting involved in community efforts—even while on holiday—adds depth to your travel experience and helps forge genuine connections with the island beyond the beaches and clubs.

Meet Fokky: the dog from Ibiza whose life could change with your help 2

In Fokky’s case, even a small donation can make a big difference. Sharing his story on social media, contributing to the campaign, or simply spreading the word can help give him the future he deserves.

Why this matters

Fokky’s story is a powerful reminder that Ibiza is a place where people look out for one another. Where everyday acts of kindness shape lives. And where even visitors can become part of something meaningful.

This is the hidden side of Ibiza that many tourists never get to see: a place where stories like Fokky’s bring the community together and show what the island is really made of.

Fokky is still a young dog with a lot of life and love to give. With the right medical care, he has a real chance at walking pain-free and living the full, active life every dog deserves.

So if you’re exploring Ibiza or planning your next island escape, take a moment to connect with the real heart of the island. Support a story that matters. Help change a life.