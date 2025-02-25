Who is Miguel Sancho and what are his luxury businesses in Ibiza?

Miguel Sancho is a name that has become synonymous with Ibiza’s luxury hospitality and leisure scene. A former professional dancer turned entrepreneur, Sancho has carved out a unique space in the island’s business landscape, blending high-end experiences with a laid-back Mediterranean aesthetic.

His ventures, spanning from beach clubs to yacht rentals, cater to the elite crowd that flocks to Ibiza every summer. But who exactly is Miguel Sancho, and what businesses has he developed on the White Isle?

A background in dance and luxury hospitality

Originally from Ibiza, Miguel Sancho’s journey to success began in the world of dance. His artistic background later merged with his entrepreneurial vision, leading him to create experiences that resonate with Ibiza’s free-spirited yet sophisticated audience.

His businesses focus on exclusivity, high-end service, and immersive atmospheres, making them some of the most sought-after venues on the island.

The Grupo Vivir Descalzo empire

One of Sancho’s most prominent business ventures is Grupo Vivir Descalzo, a hospitality group that manages some of Ibiza’s most celebrated venues.

With a name that translates to ‘Living Barefoot’, the group embodies the relaxed yet upscale ethos that defines Ibiza’s social scene.

ROTO Ibiza

Situated in the Marina, ROTO Ibiza has quickly established itself as a must-visit destination for those seeking an exclusive dining and nightlife experience.

This unique venue blends high-quality gastronomy with music and entertainment, offering an immersive atmosphere where guests can enjoy long, leisurely meals before dancing into the night.

Its design reflects Ibiza’s bohemian-chic aesthetic, making it a hotspot for celebrities and discerning travellers alike.

Playa Soleil Beach Club

Sancho’s business portfolio also includes Playa Soleil Beach Club, a luxurious seaside retreat that offers a refined yet relaxed atmosphere.

Designed for those looking to unwind in an exclusive setting, Playa Soleil combines Mediterranean cuisine with a top-tier beach club experience.

Whether guests seek a serene day by the sea or an evening of entertainment, this venue delivers a seamless blend of comfort and sophistication.

Cala DUO

Another standout venture under Vivir Descalzo group is Cala DUO, a hidden gem that caters to those looking for a more intimate experience in Formentera.

This venue focuses on personalised service and curated events, offering an oasis away from the island’s more bustling areas. With its focus on exclusivity and tailored hospitality, this beach club exemplifies the vision that has made Sancho a key figure in high-end hospitality sector.

The luxury yacht experience

In addition to his hospitality ventures, Sancho is also the founder and CEO of Barco Ibiza, a premier yacht rental service. Offering an array of luxury vessels for hire, this company provides an opportunity to explore the island’s coastline in ultimate style and comfort. From private charters to corporate events, the company caters to clients seeking bespoke nautical experiences.

Sancho’s background as a yacht captain before launching his entrepreneurial career gave him first-hand insight into the needs and expectations of high-end travellers. This experience has allowed him to build a yacht rental service that is not only reliable but also synonymous with the lavish Ibiza lifestyle.

Former ventures: Beso Beach Formentera

Before establishing his current business empire, Sancho was one of the co-owners of Beso Beach, a renowned beachfront restaurant in Formentera.

This chiringuito became a favourite among both locals and visitors for its relaxed yet chic ambiance, offering a perfect blend of great food, excellent cocktails, and stunning sea views. Although he is no longer involved with it, his influence on Ibiza and Formentera’s hospitality scene remains undeniable.

The future of his business ventures

As Ibiza continues to evolve, so does Miguel Sancho’s impact on the island. His ventures are a testament to his ability to anticipate and shape trends in high-end hospitality. Whether through new restaurant concepts, beach clubs, or luxury experiences, Sancho remains at the forefront of Ibiza’s premium lifestyle scene.

Sancho with the wrestler Ilia Topuria and the model Andrés Velencoso. / @TOMASLASOARGOS

His businesses cater to a discerning clientele who seek more than just a party—offering instead a complete sensory experience. From exquisite dining to exclusive beach retreats and luxury yachting, the entrepreneur has successfully positioned himself as one of Ibiza’s most influential entrepreneurs.

Sancho is a curator of Ibiza’s luxury experiences. Through his companies, he has redefined hospitality on the island, offering high-end services that attract a global elite. His ability to blend Ibiza’s relaxed ethos with an exclusive, sophisticated touch has made his businesses some of the most desirable destinations in the Mediterranean.