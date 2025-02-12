Ibiza as a benchmark in Spain: this is what this Pacha nightclub in A Coruña used to look like

When people think of Pacha, their minds instantly drift to Ibiza. The iconic cherry logo, the world-class DJs, and the electrifying atmosphere of Pacha Ibiza have made it a global nightlife institution. However, its influence has not been confined to the shores of the Balearic island. Over the years, its brand and vision have expanded across Spain and beyond, bringing a slice of Ibiza’s legendary party scene to various locations. One such place was A Coruña, a coastal city in Galicia that, between 1987 and 1995, hosted its very own cherried nightclub.

From Sitges to Ibiza and beyond

Pacha’s trajectory began in 1967, when Ricardo Urgell opened the first club in Sitges, a coastal town near Barcelona. Contrary to popular belief, Ibiza was not the birthplace of Pacha, although the island would later become the brand’s defining location. It was in the early 1970s that Urgell saw Ibiza’s potential as a nightlife paradise, and in 1973 Pacha Ibiza was born.

Ibiza’s club in the 70’s.

Nor were cherries always the Pacha logo. In its early days, the brand sported an eye design, inspired by the gaze of Carmen Sevilla, the iconic Spanish actress and singer of the mid-20th century.

What started as a small venue with a relaxed, bohemian feel quickly evolved into the epicentre of the island’s clubbing culture. Pacha Ibiza became known for its exclusive parties, star-studded guest lists, and pioneering role in electronic dance music. Over time, its reputation transcended borders, leading to expansions in Barcelona, Madrid, and international locations. Yet, one of the lesser-known chapters in Pacha’s history took place in A Coruña.

The original logo.

Pacha arrives in A Coruña

On 4th December 1987, Pacha A Coruña opened its doors in the As Xubias area of the city. Much like its Ibiza counterpart, it was not just a nightclub but an experience. The venue featured an expansive terrace, an outdoor swimming pool, and a design that evoked the Mediterranean luxury and escapism that the nightclub was known for.

From the very beginning, this nifhtclub revolutionised the city’s nightlife. The club hosted live concerts, themed parties, and extravagant events, including its famous foam parties, which became a major attraction. Every weekend, around 2,000 people filled its dance floors, and on special occasions like New Year’s Eve in 1993, the venue sold an astonishing 5,000 advance tickets.

Ibiza as a benchmark in Spain: this is what this Pacha nightclub in A Coruña used to look like 1

A taste of Ibiza in northern Spain

For almost a decade, Pacha A Coruña offered its visitors a taste of Ibiza’s legendary party culture. While Galicia’s climate was a stark contrast to the sunny shores of the Balearics, the club’s atmosphere was a faithful representation of what made Ibiza’s club iconic. The music, the vibrant crowd, and the energy of the events transported clubbers to a world where the spirit of Ibiza was alive, even 1,000 kilometres away from the White Isle.

The venue’s success was a testament to Pacha’s ability to adapt its formula to different cities while maintaining the essence of its brand. Whether in Ibiza, Barcelona, Madrid, or A Coruña, the cherried nightclub was more than just a club—it was a lifestyle.

The end of an era

Despite its success, Pacha A Coruña closed its doors in 1995. The reasons for its closure remain unclear, but changing nightlife trends and business challenges likely played a role. Today, the once-glamorous venue stands in ruins, with graffiti-covered walls and an abandoned structure that barely hints at its past glory.

Social media users, such as @nosinmiszapas on Instagram or TikTok, have shared nostalgic memories of the Galician venue, reminiscing about the nights that shaped the city’s party scene. For many locals, it remains a cherished piece of their youth and a reminder of a time when A Coruña had its very own Ibiza-style nightclub.

Pacha’s global legacy

While the A Coruña location is no longer operational, Pacha’s legacy continues to thrive worldwide. Pacha Ibiza remains one of the most famous clubs on the planet, drawing thousands of partygoers each summer season. The brand has also expanded to destinations like Barcelona, London, Munich, and Buenos Aires, proving that the cherried experience is universal.

Over the years, Pacha has evolved beyond its clubbing roots, becoming a lifestyle brand encompassing hotels, restaurants, and beach clubs, always maintaining its signature Ibiza spirit. Its ability to adapt while preserving its essence is what has allowed it to remain a leader in the entertainment industry for more than 50 years.

Ibiza as a global inspiration

Pacha’s story is just one example of how Ibiza has influenced nightlife worldwide. The island’s status as a clubbing capital has set the standard for party destinations globally, inspiring venues in cities across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The legacy of Ibiza’s nightlife extends beyond Pacha, with clubs like Amnesia, Ushuaïa, and DC-10 also shaping the global dance music scene. However, Pacha holds a special place in this history as one of the pioneers that helped define Ibiza’s reputation as the ultimate party destination.

Even though the cherry nightclub in A Coruña is now just a memory, it stands as a symbol of how Ibiza’s nightlife culture has extended its reach far beyond the island, leaving its mark on cities across Spain and the world.