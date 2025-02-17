The electronic music world has once again turned its attention to Ibiza with the long-awaited release of Forever Yours (Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version). This posthumous track by Avicii (Tim Bergling), featuring Sandro Cavazza, captures the essence of the Swedish DJ’s connection with the White Isle, a place that played a pivotal role in his career and legacy. Nearly nine years after his final performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza, this version brings an emotional tribute to both his artistry and the island where he bid farewell to live performances.

The version of the last song Avicii played in Ibiza has been released 1

The origins

The story of Forever Yours began in 2016 during a road trip across the United States. Sandro Cavazza, a frequent Avicii collaborator, presented a demo to Tim Bergling, who immediately saw potential in the track. Infused with the DJ’s signature melodic house sound, the song quickly evolved into an anthem that he later introduced to the world at Ultra Music Festival Miami in 2016.

Avicii x Sandro Cavazza – Forever Yours (Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version) out this Friday ◢ ◤



In 2016, Avicii debuted the original at Ultra. He then played an updated version during his final run of shows, including his finale at Ushuaïa



Kygo would go on to help finish it, with it… pic.twitter.com/uFlKx4jbDJ — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) February 13, 2025

Following its debut, the DJ refined the song, incorporating new arrangements during his final tour dates, including his emotional farewell set at Ushuaïa Ibiza in August 2016. Fans at that performance were unknowingly witnessing history, as it would be one of the last times the Swedish DJ showcased his musical genius on stage.

A lost track and a tribute version

Avicii’s passing in April 2018 left many unfinished projects, including this song. The track, with its uplifting yet poignant melody, had never seen an official release. However, Norwegian DJ Kygo, inspired by the legacy of his Swedish counterpart, stepped in to complete the production alongside Sandro Cavazza. This resulted in the Forever Yours (Avicii Tribute) version, released in 2020, which honoured Avicii’s influence on electronic music and paid tribute to his original vision for the song.

The version of the last song Avicii played in Ibiza has been released 2

Yet, fans who had heard the 2016 Ibiza version continued to request its release. The emotional connection between the DJ, Ibiza, and his final Ushuaïa set was too significant to be forgotten.

The role of Netflix

December 2024 brought a renewed interest in the Swedish DJ final performances with the release of Netflix’s documentary Avicii – My last show. The film, which chronicled his final tour and struggles with fame, featured footage from his iconic Ushuaïa Ibiza performance.

This re-ignited the conversation around the track, prompting Avicii’s estate, Pophouse, and Interscope Records to officially release Forever Yours (Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version) on 14th February 2025.

The significance of Ushuaïa Ibiza

Ibiza was more than just a tour stop for Avicii—it was an integral part of his career and personal journey. His annual residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza was one of the most sought-after events each summer, attracting thousands of fans eager to experience his genre-defining music in one of the world’s most famous clubbing destinations.

The version of the last song Avicii played in Ibiza has been released 3

His final show at Ushuaïa on 28th August 2016 marked the end of an era. Avicii had announced his retirement from touring earlier that year, citing mental and physical exhaustion from the pressures of the industry. That performance, which included the DJ’s greatest hits such as Levels and Wake Me Up, remains one of the most emotional and talked-about sets in electronic music history.

The legacy of Forever Yours (Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version)

With its official release, Forever Yours (Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version) provides fans with a powerful reminder of Avicii’s unique ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with euphoric melodies. The track encapsulates his signature uplifting energy while carrying an underlying melancholy—a bittersweet tribute to an artist gone too soon.

The version of the last song Avicii played in Ibiza has been released 4

For Ibiza, this song symbolises more than just another electronic track; it represents the lasting connection between the island and one of its most beloved artists. The island has always been a haven for creativity, and Tim’s music continues to be a defining sound of Ibiza’s nightlife.

A tribute that will echo through Ibiza’s nightlife

As Forever Yours (Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version) makes its way into the playlists of DJs and beach clubs across Ibiza, its presence will undoubtedly evoke nostalgia and admiration for the young DJ impact on the electronic dance music scene. From the terraces of Ushuaïa to Ibiza’s sunset spots like ses Variades, this track will resonate with those who remember the golden era of Avicii in Ibiza.

While the Swedish DJ is no longer physically present, his music lives on, and with each play of his hits, the magic of his final Ibiza performance is relived once more. Ibiza remains forever his, and he, forever ours.