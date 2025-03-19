Taxi or Uber? Now you can enjoy the best of both in Ibiza Town

Uber has been operating in Ibiza since 2024, offering ride-hailing services across the island. Now, a significant change is underway: taxi drivers in Ibiza Town may soon have the option to operate through the Uber app.

According to La Voz de Ibiza, the ride-hailing company has initiated discussions with the Ibiza Town Council to allow licensed taxis in the municipality to be booked via Uber, providing an additional booking method alongside traditional phone calls and street hails.

Why are taxi drivers in Ibiza Town joining Uber?

Uber’s presence in Ibiza has already made it a preferred transport option for many visitors. However, until now, the app has only been used for private hire vehicles (VTCs). The new initiative would allow official taxi drivers in Ibiza Town to receive ride requests through Uber, integrating them into a system already widely used by international tourists.

This move would not increase the number of taxis in the town, but it would improve access to them by offering multiple ways to book a ride. Instead of relying solely on phone reservations or hailing a taxi on the street, users will be able to request a ride through Uber, making transport more convenient and predictable.

How will this benefit tourists and locals?

For visitors, this change means a more seamless experience when moving around the island’s capital. Many tourists already use Uber in their home countries, so being able to request a taxi through the app provides familiarity and ease.

Key advantages for tourists include:

More booking options: taxis can still be hailed on the street or called by phone, but they can now also be booked through Uber.

taxis can still be hailed on the street or called by phone, but they can now also be booked through Uber. Transparent pricing: users will see estimated fares before confirming a ride.

users will see estimated fares before confirming a ride. Digital payments: tourists can pay directly through the app without needing cash.

tourists can pay directly through the app without needing cash. Safety and convenience: features like driver tracking and ride-sharing with friends provide an extra layer of security.

features like driver tracking and ride-sharing with friends provide an extra layer of security. Language accessibility: the app is available in multiple languages, making it easier for international visitors to use.

For locals, this integration could mean shorter wait times and a more efficient dispatching system. Rather than depending on a taxi availability hotline or searching for a taxi rank, residents will be able to request a ride directly from their phones, reducing uncertainty and improving service reliability.

How will this affect Ibiza Town’s transport system?

Unlike other Uber expansions that introduce new fleets of vehicles, this change will simply bring existing taxis onto the platform. The same number of taxis will be available in Ibiza Town, but they will be more accessible through an app that many users are already familiar with.

This could lead to improvements in service efficiency, as taxis will be dispatched based on real-time demand, reducing the number of empty return trips. Additionally, Uber’s rating system will provide an incentive for drivers to maintain high service standards, benefiting customers.

What tourists should know before using Uber in Ibiza Town

If this initiative moves forward, tourists should keep the following in mind:

Same number of taxis: no new vehicles will be added; only existing taxis in Ibiza Town will join Uber.

no new vehicles will be added; only existing taxis in Ibiza Town will join Uber. Multiple booking methods: taxis can still be booked via phone or hailed on the street in addition to using the app.

taxis can still be booked via phone or hailed on the street in addition to using the app. Limited to Ibiza Town: this integration applies only to taxis within the municipality. It is currently uncertain whether other municipalities will adopt a similar model in the future, while Uber services continue to operate across the rest of the island with private hire vehicles (VTCs).

this integration applies only to taxis within the municipality. It is currently uncertain whether other municipalities will adopt a similar model in the future, while Uber services continue to operate across the rest of the island with private hire vehicles (VTCs). Peak pricing may apply: during high-demand times, pricing adjustments may occur, similar to other Uber services worldwide.

during high-demand times, pricing adjustments may occur, similar to other Uber services worldwide. Official taxis only: all taxis booked through Uber will be licensed and regulated by the Ibiza Town Council.

A more accessible transport system in Ibiza Town

The integration of licensed taxis into Uber’s platform represents a significant step forward for both visitors and residents in Ibiza Town. By providing an additional way to book taxis, this initiative aims to modernise transport while maintaining traditional booking methods.

For tourists, this means an easier and more transparent way to move around. For locals, it offers an improved system for getting a taxi without changing the existing fleet. While it remains to be seen how quickly this transition will happen, it is clear that demand for more flexible and accessible transport solutions in Ibiza Town continues to grow.