The reason this young man will walk from Manchester to Ibiza… in flip-flops!

In the summer of 2025, Henry Oscar Moores, a 22-year-old from Macclesfield, England, is set to embark on an extraordinary journey: a 2,500-kilometre walk from Manchester to Ibiza, undertaken entirely in flip-flops. This ambitious endeavour aims to raise funds for Bemorefab Children’s Cancer Charity, reflecting Henry’s unwavering commitment to supporting children and families affected by cancer.

A track record of philanthropic adventures

Henry is no stranger to long-distance walking for charitable causes. In October 2023, he walked from Macclesfield to Paris, covering approximately 800 kilometres and raising over £19,000 to provide Christmas meals, gifts, rent assistance, counselling, and school supplies for the less fortunate in Cheshire and Greater Manchester. This initial success ignited a passion for combining personal challenges with philanthropy.

Building on this momentum, Henry embarked on a more demanding trek in 2024, walking from Manchester to Ibiza. This 2,400-kilometre journey took 66 days and raised an impressive £127,000 for the Tony Hudgell Foundation, a charity supporting children affected by physical, emotional, or psychological abuse. His route began in Manchester, continued to Portsmouth, then from Caen, France, to Denia, Spain, before a final ferry ride to the Balearic island. Throughout this expedition, Henry walked approximately the length of a marathon each day, demonstrating remarkable endurance and dedication.

The 2025 flip-flop challenge

This summer, Henry plans to repeat his Manchester to Ibiza walk, introducing a new level of difficulty by completing the entire journey in flip-flops. The route will commence in Manchester, traverse France, cross into Spain through Catalonia and Valencia, and conclude at the port of Denia. From there, Henry will take a ferry to the island, where he will complete the final leg of his 2,500-kilometre adventure.

This unique twist not only adds a physical challenge but also serves to capture public attention and encourage greater support for the cause.

Supporting Bemorefab Children’s Cancer Charity

The beneficiary of this year’s fundraising efforts is Bemorefab Children’s Cancer Charity, an organisation dedicated to assisting children with cancer and their families in navigating the challenges posed by the disease. The charity provides educational support, including tuition for children unable to attend school due to treatment, and collaborates with schools to ensure these children receive necessary academic, social, and emotional assistance. Additionally, Bemorefab serves as a hub for families to access a range of social and emotional support services, offering information and connections to other relevant charities.

The charity’s mission is deeply personal, inspired by the resilience of children facing cancer. By supporting both the affected children and their educational environments, Bemorefab aims to ensure that no child faces cancer alone, striving to maintain a sense of normalcy and continuity in their lives during treatment.

The motivation behind the journey from Manchester to Ibiza

Henry’s decision to undertake such demanding walks stems from a desire to challenge himself while making a positive impact on others’ lives. He believes that anyone can embark on similar challenges, emphasizing that mental determination often outweighs physical capability.

Reflecting on his experiences, Henry stated, “I was just a normal 21-year-old lad from Manchester who didn’t have a job and didn’t have much going on“. His journeys have not only raised substantial funds for charity but have also inspired others to pursue their own goals while contributing to the greater good.

Community support and Social Media influence

Throughout his previous walks, Henry has harnessed the power of social media to document his progress and engage supporters. His daily updates on platforms like Instagram and TikTok have garnered significant attention, fostering a community of followers who provide encouragement and donations. Notably, during his 2024 walk to Ibiza, Henry received support from public figures such as Wayne Lineker, owner of Ocean Beach Ibiza. A chance Instagram message led to Lineker’s backing, culminating in a celebratory reception upon Henry’s arrival in the island.

This blend of personal challenge, altruism, and savvy use of social media has amplified the reach and impact of Henry’s fundraising efforts, demonstrating how individual initiatives can mobilize widespread support for charitable causes.

Anticipating the 2025 expedition

As Henry prepares for his 2025 flip-flop challenge, anticipation and support continue to build. The unique nature of the endeavour has captured public imagination, with many eager to follow his journey and contribute to the fundraising efforts. Henry’s commitment to pushing boundaries for a worthy cause exemplifies how personal passion can drive meaningful change.

In an era where individual actions can resonate globally, Henry Oscar Moores‘ upcoming walk stands as a testament to the power of determination, community support, and the enduring spirit of philanthropy. His journey not only aims to raise funds for Bemorefab Children’s Cancer Charity but also seeks to inspire others to undertake challenges that make a difference in the lives of those in need.

As the summer approaches, all eyes will be on Henry as he sets off once again, flip-flops strapped on, embodying the belief that with every step taken in service of others, we move closer to a more compassionate world.