Atzaró Beach returns this April: book now to enjoy Ibiza’s chicest beach spot

Atzaró Beach, the elegant beach restaurant and club set on the sparkling shores of Cala Nova in Ibiza, is reopening on Friday 4th April 2025—just in time for the start of the new season. If you’re dreaming of sun-soaked days, fresh seafood, signature cocktails and boho-chic vibes by the sea, Atzaró Beach is calling your name.

Whether you’re planning a spring getaway or a summer escape, Atzaró Beach promises one of the best ways to experience Ibiza’s laid-back luxury. This beachfront hotspot is where style, comfort, and nature combine to offer a truly special beach day.

A perfect location: Cala Nova’s crystal-clear waters

When you think of Ibiza, you imagine turquoise water, golden sand, and panoramic views of the Mediterranean—and Cala Nova delivers exactly that. Situated in the northeast of the island, close to the charming village of Sant Carles and just a short drive from Santa Eulària, Cala Nova is known for its wide, sandy beach, gentle waves, and surrounding pine-covered hills.

Atzaró Beach sits at the heart of this natural beauty, offering guests front-row views of the sea from its stylish terraces and daybeds. It’s the kind of place where time slows down and you can lose yourself in the rhythm of the waves.

A taste of Ibiza: fresh, flavourful Mediterranean cuisine

One of the biggest reasons to visit Atzaró Beach is the food. The restaurant specialises in Mediterranean cuisine that highlights Ibiza’s local ingredients, with a special focus on seafood and produce from Atzaró’s own organic farm in the centre of the island.

On the menu, you’ll find:

Traditional Spanish paellas , rich in flavour and made to share

, rich in flavour and made to share Fresh fish and seafood , caught locally and served grilled, baked or in light, creative dishes

, caught locally and served grilled, baked or in light, creative dishes Colourful salads , using greens and vegetables from Atzaró’s garden

, using greens and vegetables from Atzaró’s garden Tasty tapas , ideal for sampling a bit of everything with friends

, ideal for sampling a bit of everything with friends Healthy and vegetarian options , including vegan-friendly bites

, including vegan-friendly bites Natural juices and smoothies, perfect for a refreshing mid-day break

and smoothies, perfect for a refreshing mid-day break And an excellent list of signature cocktails—ideal for sunset sipping

Whether you’re stopping by for a leisurely lunch or staying into the evening for a seaside dinner under the stars, the food at Atzaró Beach is designed to impress.

The full beach club experience

Atzaró Beach is more than a place to eat—it’s an all-day destination. With spacious sunbeds, shaded sofas, and a carefully curated atmosphere, the venue invites you to spend your entire day by the sea in total comfort. You can start with coffee or juice in the morning, enjoy a long lunch, then relax with a cocktail as the sun begins to set.

The décor is one of its defining features. Think natural wood, flowing fabrics, and earthy tones mixed with whitewashed walls, soft cushions and plants everywhere. This is boho-chic at its best, with every detail reflecting the relaxed, elegant soul of Ibiza.

An unforgettable evening under the stars

As day turns to night, Atzaró Beach transforms into one of the most romantic spots on the island. Candlelit tables, a soundtrack of waves and soft music, and a magical atmosphere make it ideal for dinner under the stars. It’s a great choice for couples, groups of friends, or even solo travellers looking for a memorable Ibiza evening.

And while Atzaró Beach is undoubtedly popular during the daytime, it’s at night that the space reveals its more intimate, serene side.

Book your table or sunbed easily

To ensure the best experience, it’s recommended to book your table or sunbed in advance—especially during weekends or peak season.

Whether you’re looking for a table for two, a group booking, or a full beach day experience with sunbeds, the team at Atzaró Beach is happy to assist.

A must-visit destination in Ibiza

If you’re putting together your Ibiza holiday itinerary, make sure Atzaró Beach is on your list. It’s one of those places that captures everything you dream of when you think about an island escape: incredible views, delicious food, stylish décor, and a peaceful vibe that stays with you long after you leave.

This 2025 season, the reopening of Atzaró Beach marks not just the return of a much-loved venue, but a chance to reconnect with the magic of Ibiza’s beach life at its finest.

Plan your visit to Atzaró Beach

Opening date : Friday 4th April 2025

: Friday 4th April 2025 Location : Cala Nova Beach, northeast Ibiza

: Cala Nova Beach, northeast Ibiza Best for : beach days, seafood lunches, sunset cocktails, romantic dinners

: beach days, seafood lunches, sunset cocktails, romantic dinners Vibe : boho-chic, elegant, relaxing

: boho-chic, elegant, relaxing Nearby spots: Sant Carles village, Las Dalias Market, Santa Eulària

Whether you come for the food, the view, or the full experience, Atzaró Beach is the kind of place that turns a beach day into something unforgettable. Book now and get ready to fall in love with one of the most beautiful corners of the island.