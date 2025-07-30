Cuyo, the stunning Ibiza terrace where you can savour Mexico

Dinner with a Mexican soul and an Ibizan spirit in Cala Llonga. On an open terrace overlooking the bay, surrounded by pine trees and with the Mediterranean as a backdrop, Cuyo restaurant has become a key meeting place for seekers of fine food, a chilled atmosphere and upbeat evenings on the island.

The best dinners are meant to be shared

The menu offers Mexican food made with quality ingredients, authentic flavours, with an international twist – all designed for sharing. It’s not only about what is on the plate that matters here, but also the complete dining experience, from the music to the possibility of meeting friends at a long shared table or enjoying an informal dinner with tacos and cocktails.

Tacos, quesadillas, mole… Mexico’s culinary delights in Ibiza

The menu brings together some of the great Mexican classics. Tacos, quesadillas, mole and other traditional recipes are prepared with organic products and corn tortillas. For those who prefer grilled meat, there are options such as the Westholme Australian Wagyu , the Spanish or American Black Angus, cooked to order with a contemporary twist.

Fancy a drink?

The food is accompanied by a selection of creative cocktails designed to complete the experience. The mocktails are perfect for those who prefer something without alcohol. In addition, there are local wines that pair well with both the most intense and freshest dishes.

Weekly events to liven up your dinners

The atmosphere is one of the great attractions of Cuyo, with a large terrace, decorated in warm colours and details that refer to Mexico, without renouncing the simplicity of Ibiza. The weekly events bring dynamism to the proposal. The ‘Burger & Beer Mondays’ offer burgers and beer at great prices, with live performances from Blonde Wearing Black, a singer-songwriter from London who has relocated to Ibiza. The ‘Tacos & Tequila Thursdays’ promise a snack, tequila, great music and a discount on food, as well as 20% extra discount for residents, applicable in all the restaurants.

One of the main features of Cuyo is its capacity to attract people of all ages and nationality and to create shared experiences. The common dining tables facilitate meeting, service, proximity and speed, all helping to maintain the pace. Here there is no hurry, but also a lack of formality, with each customer setting their own pace.

A trip to Mexico without leaving Ibiza

To book a table at Cuyo, simply fill in the form via this link or call +34 871 901 150. For any questions, you can also reach the restaurant’s professional team by email at cuyo.ibiza@hydehotels.com, in addition to the phone number above.