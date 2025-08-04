A privileged location in Ses Salines Natural Park, outstanding service and top-level gastronomy are just some of the reasons to visit El Chiringuito Ibiza, located on es Cavallet beach, right in the heart of the park.

Lunch at El Chiringuito Ibiza is an experience that anyone living in or visiting Ibiza should try. Five-star – or even higher – service at both the restaurant and on the beach, together with incredible dishes that are natural and free from artifice, are at the core of its identity. «We are obsessed with real food. We like simple, well-prepared, classic dishes, but always with a modern twist», explains Eduardo Puiggros, General Manager of El Chiringuito Ibiza. These contemporary touches can be seen in some of this year’s star creations, such as the red snapper with crispy potato scales and artichokes – a soft, light delight that is as beautiful to look at as it is to taste, thanks to its elegant presentation.

Discover gourmet flavours at El Chiringuito Ibiza on Es Cavallet beautiful beach 1

Fusion cuisine and Mediterranean favourites

The restaurant’s passion for the fusion of world cuisines is reflected in another new dish making waves this summer, also featuring snapper, but this time served with two sauces – green and red. «It is served with a Mexican tortilla so each person can make their own taco with the fish and sauces», Puiggros adds.

For meat lovers, the Galician rib-eye steak is a must-try. Other specialties that remain among the most popular choices include the black rice with Mediterranean red prawns and squid, as well as pastas such as spaghetti with clams, prawns, mussels and a lobster reduction. Another delicacy topping guest requests is caviar, which is gradually gaining a more prominent place on the menu. And, of course, a classic that has been a fixture at El Chiringuito Ibiza for 30 years: fresh French oysters, opened tableside by the expert hands of Robert ‘the Oyster Man’.

Discover gourmet flavours at El Chiringuito Ibiza on Es Cavallet beautiful beach 2

El Chiringuito weekly novelties and irresistible desserts

In addition to its exquisite à la carte selection, the kitchen introduces five new dishes each week – three savoury and two sweet. Desserts are equally irresistible, with flawless favourites such as the freshly made, crispy tarte Tatin served with vanilla ice cream.

«Working with local suppliers is key to reducing our environmental impact and ensuring the finest produce, from farm to table», reads the menu – and they deliver on that promise. «We try to source products as locally as possible and above all from Spain, although some products, such as the oysters or the snapper, do come from France», Puiggros notes.

Discover gourmet flavours at El Chiringuito Ibiza on Es Cavallet beautiful beach 3

A wine list to match the cuisine

A curated wine cellar featuring 250 labels of wines and champagnes, including prestigious houses such as Ruinart and Mumm, makes lunch at El Chiringuito Ibiza truly unforgettable.

This level of culinary excellence, which serves an average of 600 people per day and up to 800 at weekends, requires a strong and cohesive team. Here, it is made up of 121 people, 24 of whom work in the open kitchen, where diners can watch the magic happen. The vast majority of the staff have been with El Chiringuito for years, some for as many as 30 seasons, even before Jonathan Thorogood acquired the property in 2009. «I am extremely proud of the team; without them, it wouldn’t be possible to achieve this level of quality in every respect», stresses the owner.

Discover gourmet flavours at El Chiringuito Ibiza on Es Cavallet beautiful beach 4

With a predominantly international clientele – from the United States to Japan, as well as South Africa – and many Spanish visitors, including locals, the aim is to extend the season until November. In fact, structural improvements and rain-proof awnings have already been installed in preparation.

Grateful to work in such a unique setting as Ses Salines, the owners of El Chiringuito Ibiza are already planning new projects in the area for next year.