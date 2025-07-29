The restaurant of the boutique hotel Hannah Formentera, located in the very heart of the island, has become firmly established as a must-visit foodie destination. Set in an enclave with privileged views of the Mediterranean, this space combines fine dining, sustainable fishing and a deep respect for the Pitiusan tradition to offer a unique experience.

A boutique hotel with a renewed essence

Hannah Formentera, formerly known as Casa Formentera, maintains its essence, but has unveiled a brand new identity this summer. With just 18 rooms, the boutique hotel has been designed to provide the utmost rest, comfort and connection to nature. Beyond the accommodation, its restaurant is a true culinary gem.

Discover the connection between the Hannah Formentera restaurant and the famous Hollywood actress Grace Kelly 1

A gastronomic landmark in Formentera

The star product on the menu is undoubtedly lobster, freshly caught every morning from ‘La Maja’, a traditional wooden fishing boat known locally as a llaüt. At the helm of the kitchen is Alberto Pacheco, a chef with an outstanding history in some of the most important gastronomic projects in Spain working alongside culinary greats like Rafa Zafra. Under his direction, the menu celebrates the flavours of the sea with creations where technique and produce are balanced to perfection.

Discover the connection between the Hannah Formentera restaurant and the famous Hollywood actress Grace Kelly 2

The exclusive ‘Moon Nights’ you simply must experience

The restaurant offers a breakfast service, which is open to non-hotel guests from early in the morning, making it a popular meeting place for people not necessarily staying at the hotel. And on the nights of a full moon, there are the four-hands ‘Full Moon’ dinners, prepared by two chefs who combine their creative talent with the best of local products in a cosy setting. The first edition, held on 11 June, was a tribute to lobster in collaboration with David de Coca, the chef from Sa Llagosta, in an evening where technique, tradition and the complicity between both chefs shone as brightly as the moon.

The experience is complemented with an impeccable, friendly service directed by Zaida Muñoz, who skilfully takes care of every detail so that diners can fully enjoy the culinary experience.

Discover the connection between the Hannah Formentera restaurant and the famous Hollywood actress Grace Kelly 3

A Hollywood icon transformed

This summer, Hannah Formentera has surprised its guests with the transformation of the legendary Rolls‑Royce that was once owned by Grace Kelly into a unique work of art. The vehicle, a symbol of Hollywood glamour and European royalty, was given a makeover by Ibizan artist HOSH, who converted the bodywork into an impressive urban artwork.

HOSH, with more than three decades of experience, managed to balance respect and transgression on a piece that combines past and present, classicism and rebellion. The result is an ode to the classic luxury and street expressiveness, which unites history, contemporary art and the creative essence that defines Hannah Formentera.

Discover the connection between the Hannah Formentera restaurant and the famous Hollywood actress Grace Kelly 4

An experience with the soul of the island

With its updated identity, its celebration of culinary tradition and artistic sensitivity, Hannah Formentera reaffirms its commitment to the island, its culture and its people, through an experience designed for those looking to touch base with the real soul of Formentera.