8 Ibiza hotels reopening in April you’ll want to book before everyone else

Spring is one of the best times to visit Ibiza. As the island begins to wake from its winter slumber, Ibiza hotels start reopening for the season, offering the perfect chance to enjoy luxury, design and relaxation before the summer crowds arrive. With warm sunshine, quiet beaches and a growing buzz in the air, April is the ideal moment to experience the best of Ibiza — with some of its most iconic hotels ready to welcome you back.

From vibrant art hotels to five-star beachside retreats, these are the must-book places reopening in April 2025. Whether you’re into design, wellness, nightlife or total relaxation, one of these hotels has your name on it.

Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel – from 4 April

If you love bold colours, retro vibes and design-led stays, Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel in Sant Antoni Bay should be at the top of your list. This adults-only hotel is a favourite with creatives and Instagrammers alike, thanks to its pastel-pink façade, striking interiors, and poolside art installations. There’s even an in-house gallery, artist residencies and a suite you can sleep in for free — if you’re willing to be on show. A stay here isn’t just a holiday, it’s a statement.

Grand Paradiso – from 4 April

Just next door, Grand Paradiso offers a cinematic take on Ibiza’s creative scene. Inspired by film and the golden age of Hollywood, this hotel is all about stylish nostalgia, with a vintage video club, screening room and curated artworks throughout. It’s funky, fun and seriously photogenic — ideal for couples or groups looking for something different and unforgettable.

Hotel Riomar – from 10 April

Set on the calm seafront of Santa Eulària, Hotel Riomar is a peaceful escape with a modern soul. Recently renovated, it combines minimalism with comfort, and offers spectacular sea views, great food and an inviting pool deck. Its Soul Garden, yoga sessions and laid-back atmosphere make it the perfect spot to reset and recharge. Ideal if you want Ibiza without the noise — but still within easy reach of good restaurants and bars.

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay – from 11 April

Chic, serene and right on the beach — Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is one of the island’s most luxurious stays. Expect first-class service, beachfront pools, a sleek spa and, of course, the famous Nobu restaurant. Located on the shores of Talamanca Bay, just minutes from Ibiza Town, it’s a perfect base for exploring the island’s culture, shopping, and vibrant nightlife. Book early if you want to experience this iconic hotel before summer rates kick in.

Mongibello – from 17 April

Newly opened in 2024 and already creating buzz, Mongibello brings a touch of Mediterranean glamour to Santa Eulària. Inspired by the Italian Riviera, it’s all about elegant living: think striped parasols, olive trees, and cocktails by the sea. With beautiful interiors and a slow-living philosophy, this hotel is the kind of place that makes you want to unpack your suitcase and stay a while.

Bless Hotel Ibiza – from 17 April

Located on the golden sands of Cala Nova, Bless Hotel Ibiza is made for indulgence. This five-star retreat offers Michelin-starred dining by Martín Berasategui, a luxurious spa, infinity pools and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean. It’s all about elevated elegance — perfect for a romantic escape or a special celebration. If you like your holidays with a side of sophistication, this is the one.

7Pines Resort Ibiza – from 25 April

Hidden away on a cliff between Cala Comte and Cala Codolar, 7Pines Resort Ibiza is a luxury village-style resort offering complete seclusion and panoramic sunset views. The suites are spacious and stylish, the restaurants are top-tier, and the spa is one of the best on the island. You’ll feel miles away from everything — yet perfectly placed to explore the island’s natural beauty. This is slow, luxurious living at its finest.

ME Ibiza – from 30 April

ME Ibiza blends bohemian style with five-star luxury. Perched right on the beach in Santa Eulària, it offers modern rooms, rooftop yoga, live music, and a rooftop pool with epic sea views. There’s a real sense of cool here — effortless, but elevated. Whether you’re here to party or to unwind, this hotel adapts to your vibe.

Now’s the time to book Ibiza hotels before the rush

Choosing Ibiza in April means getting ahead of the curve. The weather is already warm, the beaches are peaceful, and the island starts to feel like it’s waking up — full of energy, but not yet hectic. It’s also the perfect moment to enjoy the best hotels before peak-season prices rise.

If you’re dreaming of a stylish spring getaway, now is the time to book. With hotels like Paradiso, Nobu and Bless reopening this month, Ibiza is already setting the scene for an unforgettable 2025. Don’t wait for summer — the island magic starts now.