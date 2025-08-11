Mediterranean cuisine in Ibiza: 3 exquisite restaurants where produce, landscape and pleasure meet on the plate

The essence of Mediterranean cuisine is lived to the fullest in Ibiza, where fresh produce, natural surroundings and a sense of wellbeing come together to create memorable gastronomic experiences.

From restaurants that treat every ingredient with respect and skill to venues that elevate the art of dining by the sea, the island offers countless spots where food becomes a true refuge for the senses.

Finca La Plaza – Tranquillity in the heart of Santa Gertrudis

Set in the garden of a traditional Ibicenco farmhouse in the heart of Santa Gertrudis square, Finca La Plaza is a haven of tranquillity. Warm, attentive service and a menu free from excess allow the quality of the ingredients to shine.

Can Curreu – Rural charm with an urban twist

The celebrated Can Curreu restaurant extends its culinary philosophy to an urban setting with Estel, located in Santa Eulària.

El Chiringuito Ibiza – Mediterranean cuisine by the sea

Perched on the sands of Es Cavallet beach in ses Salines Natural Park, El Chiringuito Ibiza stands out for its simple yet refined dishes, subtly enhanced with contemporary touches. Most plates feature locally sourced ingredients, staying true to the flavours of the island.