The most renowned French-Mediterranean fusion restaurant in the bay of Sant Antoni de Portmany, Monkey Ibiza, dazzles every Friday with its spectacular Neo Burlesque-style cabaret, ‘Velvet Lies, a burlesque affair show‘, combining theatre, dance and fine dining in equal measure.

Monkey Ibiza offers Fridays of cabaret, poolside days and Mediterranean-flavoured stunning sunsets 1

This boho-chic space with its elegant yet untamed décor is the ideal place to enjoy a full day by the pool on its stylish Balinese beds, an unforgettable sunset while sipping a cocktail, a leisurely lunch on either of its two terraces or a dinner that invites you to dance and let yourself be carried away by the music in its main lounge.

Monkey Ibiza offers Fridays of cabaret, poolside days and Mediterranean-flavoured stunning sunsets 2

Monkey Ibiza’s menu is designed to share and savour

When it comes to gastronomy, Monkey Ibiza champions fresh, seasonal and locally sourced produce, resulting in deliciously spiced dishes where Ibizan nuts and citrus fruits take centre stage. The menu is designed to be shared and savoured with family or friends in a setting that is as bohemian as it is chic, overlooking the sea with incredible views across the bay.

Monkey Ibiza offers Fridays of cabaret, poolside days and Mediterranean-flavoured stunning sunsets 3

Due to high demand and the exclusive nature of its themed evenings, advance booking is essential.