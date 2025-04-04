Widely recognised as one of the top beach clubs in the world, Playa Soleil is gearing up for another unforgettable season in Ibiza. This luxury seafront destination will open its doors on 25 April 2025, inviting guests to experience its magic with free entry via guest list for the grand launch event.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Playa d’en Bossa‘s shoreline, Playa Soleil is far more than a stylish venue. It’s a cultural and sensory hub where elevated dining, world-class music, and the soul of the Mediterranean come together in perfect harmony.

Discover Playa Soleil, Ibiza’s most exclusive beach club experience 1

The spirit of summer returns

When Playa Soleil opens each season, it signals more than just good weather — it marks the beginning of the island’s high season of celebration and creativity. The 2025 launch event promises a vibrant blend of sunshine, sound and sophistication, all in one iconic setting.

Whether you come for the music, the cuisine, or the atmosphere, Playa Soleil offers a seamless experience designed for pleasure-seekers and tastemakers alike.

A pulse of music from day to night

Music is not just part of the offering at Playa Soleil — it’s the heartbeat of the venue. Known for its daytime-to-nighttime flow, the club features an impressive rotation of resident DJs and global talents, filling each hour with meticulously curated sounds.

Discover Playa Soleil, Ibiza’s most exclusive beach club experience 2

The popular Day-Time Parties, running seven days a week, are one of the club’s highlights. These open-air gatherings begin in the early afternoon and ease into the night, creating the ideal rhythm for anyone looking to dance under the sun and stars.

From deep house grooves to energetic tech house sets, the musical journey is tailored to match every moment of the day. As dusk falls, the energy naturally shifts indoors to Playa Soleil’s very own world-renowned nightclub, where the party continues into the early hours.

More than a beach club

Playa Soleil stands out not just for its prime location but for the multifaceted experience it delivers. It’s not just a beach club; it’s a destination built around indulgence, relaxation and cultural vibrancy.

Discover Playa Soleil, Ibiza’s most exclusive beach club experience 3

The design of the space reflects this philosophy, with a thoughtful use of natural textures, earthy tones and open layouts that mirror Ibiza’s effortless charm. Whether you’re enjoying the view from a private cabana, sipping cocktails by the beach, or dancing the night away, every detail is crafted to immerse you in island life at its most luxurious.

Inside the club’s sophisticated venue is one of the Top 100 clubs in the world — a sleek, state-of-the-art space that hosts some of the most sought-after names in electronic music. Here, celebration takes on new meaning, with sound, light and energy blending into a euphoric, late-night ritual that only Ibiza can offer.

Gastronomy with a global edge

One of the key pillars of Playa Soleil is its culinary excellence. Led by acclaimed Chef Christian Castañeda, the restaurant combines Mediterranean freshness with Asian finesse, resulting in a menu that is both adventurous and refined.

Discover Playa Soleil, Ibiza’s most exclusive beach club experience 4

Guests can expect a range of expertly prepared dishes, from local fish and seafood to premium meat selections and innovative vegetarian plates. Every bite reflects a commitment to quality, with top-tier ingredients and artistic plating that elevates the entire dining experience.

Complementing the menu is an exceptional cocktail programme, with handcrafted drinks that surprise with their inventive flavours and impeccable presentation. Whether you’re stopping in for a long lunch or settling in for a starlit dinner, the culinary journey at Playa Soleil is not to be missed.

Where every detail matters

In a place like Ibiza, where exceptional venues abound, Playa Soleil has carved out a name for itself through a dedication to excellence in every sense. The club’s success lies in its attention to detail — from the ambient lighting to the music curation, from service standards to spatial design.

Discover Playa Soleil, Ibiza’s most exclusive beach club experience 5

Here, exclusivity doesn’t mean exclusion. Playa Soleil welcomes a diverse, international crowd, creating an atmosphere that is both elite and inviting. It’s a place where the good life is not just a concept — it’s a way of being.

With the 2025 season about to begin, Playa Soleil is ready to welcome back its loyal followers and new guests alike. Whether you’re drawn in by the beats, the flavours, the views or the vibe, one thing is certain: this is where unforgettable summer stories begin.