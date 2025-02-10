Here’s the menu and prices for Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza: the first of the chain to open in Europe

Palladium Hotel Group and Gordon Ramsay Restaurants announced this week an exciting partnership to launch the very first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Europe. The highly anticipated opening will take place this season at The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, located in the vibrant area of Playa d’en Bossa.

Globally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay owns multiple restaurants and is the face of the hit cooking competition ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, a show that has been running for over 20 seasons in both the UK and the US, achieving remarkable success. Throughout his culinary career, the celebrated chef has been awarded a total of 17 Michelin stars, seven of which he currently retains.

Following the phenomenal success of the television show, Ramsay decided to create a unique dining experience that makes guests feel as if they are dining on the actual set of the reality show. The Hell’s Kitchen menu features some of the chef’s most iconic dishes, including Beef Wellington, pan-seared scallops, lobster risotto, and sticky toffee pudding.

The rise of Ramsay’s restaurants

The very first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant opened in Las Vegas in 2017, within the legendary Caesars Palace hotel. It was an instant hit, leading to rapid expansion into other key locations such as Atlantic City (Southern California), Lake Tahoe, Washington DC, and Miami.

Now, Ibiza marks the chain’s long-awaited debut on the European continent.

What to expect from Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza

While full details about the Ibiza location are yet to be revealed, it is almost certain that the restaurant will maintain its iconic decor and signature menu, just like its counterparts across the globe. The characteristic red and blue kitchen design, inspired by the competitive nature of the show, will likely be a major element of the restaurant’s theme.

One thing is for sure: this opening will generate huge excitement on the island. To get an idea of the buzz surrounding a Hell’s Kitchen launch, take the Washington DC branch as an example. It was the most recent addition to the family, and during peak hours, queues to buy the famous fish and chips often stretch around the block of the American capital.

How much will a meal at Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza cost?

If the pricing follows that of the North American branches, it’s safe to say that dining at Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza will be a premium experience. However, as is often the case in Ibiza, prices could be slightly higher than in other locations.

For reference, here are some estimated prices based on the existing Hell’s Kitchen menus:

The famous Beef Wellington : approximately €65

: approximately A portion of lobster risotto : around €30

: around The signature sticky toffee pudding: about €14

Additionally, all Ramsay’s restaurants typically offer a set tasting menu priced at around €110 (excluding drinks). This menu allows diners to sample some of the British chef’s most celebrated dishes. The usual structure includes:

Starter : choice between pan-seared scallops or golden beetroot salad

: choice between or Main course : the legendary Beef Wellington

: the legendary Dessert: the indulgent sticky toffee pudding

An unforgettable culinary experience

Those who have dined at Hell’s Kitchen before can vouch for the exceptional quality of the food and the immersive atmosphere that mirrors the tension and excitement of the show. The Ibiza location is expected to deliver the same exquisite culinary standards, making it a must-visit for food lovers on the island.

For now, eager diners will have to wait a little longer to find out the final details, including the official menu and pricing. But one thing is certain: Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza is set to be one of the most talked-about restaurant openings of the year. And anyone who has personally experienced Hell’s Kitchen can confidently say that it is worth every penny.