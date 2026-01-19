StreetXO Ibiza: Dabiz Muñoz brings his wildest gastronomic concept to the island

Ibiza continues to strengthen its position as one of the Mediterranean’s most exciting destinations for high-end gastronomy. This summer, the island will welcome a major new opening that is already generating enormous expectation among food lovers and travellers alike: StreetXO Ibiza, the latest project by Dabiz Muñoz, one of Europe’s most influential and provocative chefs. The restaurant will open at The Unexpected Ibiza, a hotel belonging to Grupo Palladium, located in the heart of Playa d’en Bossa.

The announcement was not made quietly. As is typical of Muñoz, the news arrived with intensity, strong language and a clear message: this will not be a simple replica of existing StreetXO venues. According to the chef himself, StreetXO Ibiza is already “real, incredibly wild and epic”, and is conceived as a concept that looks to the future, with the ambition to continue expanding his creative universe beyond any conventional limits.

What is StreetXO and why is it different?

For visitors unfamiliar with the brand, StreetXO represents the most informal and rebellious side of Muñoz’s culinary vision. Born as the street-food-inspired sibling of DiverXO, the chef’s three-Michelin-starred flagship in Madrid, StreetXO blends haute cuisine techniques with global street flavours, Asian influences, bold sauces and unexpected combinations.

At StreetXO, diners do not come looking for traditional fine dining etiquette. Instead, they encounter an energetic atmosphere, open kitchens, loud music and dishes designed to shock, surprise and entertain. It is a place where luxury meets chaos in a controlled way, and where the experience is as important as the food itself.

In Ibiza, that philosophy is set to reach a new level. Muñoz has made it clear that the island version will not simply repeat what already exists elsewhere. The chef describes this new opening as a step forward, both creatively and conceptually, reinforcing the idea that Ibiza is not just a holiday destination, but also a powerful platform for innovation and international projection.

A strategic location in Playa d’en Bossa

The choice of location is far from accidental. StreetXO Ibiza will be located within The Unexpected Ibiza, a hotel that has already positioned itself as a disruptive space within the island’s hospitality scene. This same hotel made headlines last year with the opening of the first European Hell’s Kitchen, led by Gordon Ramsay, further confirming its commitment to globally recognised culinary brands.

Playa d’en Bossa, one of Ibiza’s most vibrant areas, is known for its long beach, its beach clubs, its nightlife and its international crowd. For travellers, staying or spending time in this part of the island means having easy access to some of Ibiza’s most famous venues, as well as being close to Ibiza Town and the airport. The arrival of StreetXO adds another powerful reason to include this area in any travel itinerary.

The UniverXO universe continues to grow

StreetXO Ibiza forms part of what Muñoz himself calls the ‘UniverXO’, a constantly evolving ecosystem that currently includes five different restaurant concepts and multiple Michelin stars. According to the chef, what is happening within this universe is “inexplicable”, and the current year is shaping up to be particularly intense. The driving force behind this expansion, he insists, is his team, whom he openly describes as the best in the world. With them, he sees no limits and no creative barriers.

This mindset is key to understanding what visitors can expect from StreetXO Ibiza. Rather than a static concept, the restaurant is likely to be dynamic, constantly changing, and closely connected to the energy of the island itself. Ibiza’s international audience, open-minded atmosphere and long tradition of embracing creativity make it a natural home for a project of this nature.

Why StreetXO Ibiza matters for visitors

For tourists planning a trip to Ibiza, especially those interested in gastronomy, the opening of StreetXO represents a significant addition to the island’s offer. Ibiza has long moved beyond the stereotype of being only a party destination. Today, it combines natural beauty, cultural heritage, luxury accommodation and a culinary scene that increasingly attracts international attention.

StreetXO Ibiza will appeal to travellers looking for memorable dining experiences rather than conventional meals. It is aimed at those who enjoy bold flavours, informal yet high-quality environments, and restaurants that become talking points long after the holiday ends. Whether as a special dinner during a stay or as part of a wider exploration of Ibiza’s food scene, it promises to be one of the island’s most sought-after reservations.

A countdown that has already begun

Muñoz closed his announcement with a direct challenge to his audience, asking if they were ready. Judging by the reaction online and the level of anticipation already surrounding the opening, the answer seems clear. StreetXO Ibiza is set to become one of the summer’s most talked-about openings, not only on the island but across Spain’s gastronomic landscape.

For visitors, this means one more compelling reason to choose Ibiza as a travel destination in the coming months. Beyond its beaches, sunsets and nightlife, the island continues to attract world-class talent and ambitious projects that redefine what a Mediterranean holiday can offer. With StreetXO Ibiza, Dabiz Muñoz brings his most unfiltered, daring and future-facing concept to an island that thrives on exactly that kind of energy.