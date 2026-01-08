Flaó ibicenco recipe: how to make Ibiza’s traditional (and delicious) cheesecake step by step

Flaó is one of the most distinctive traditional desserts in Ibiza. This baked cheesecake, made with fresh cheese and mint, is closely linked to local celebrations and family gatherings, especially around Easter, but it can be found year-round in traditional homes and restaurants. Its flavour is fresh, slightly herbal and very different from other Mediterranean desserts, making it a must-try for visitors interested in Ibizan gastronomy.

In this article, we explain the traditional flaó ibicenco recipe step by step, using classic ingredients and methods, so you can understand how this iconic dessert is made and, if you wish, recreate it at home.

What is flaó?

Flaó is a traditional Ibizan cheesecake made with fresh sheep’s or goat’s cheese, eggs, sugar and mint. Unlike other cheesecakes, flaó does not use cream cheese or biscuit bases. Instead, it has a thin pastry base and a filling that combines sweetness with the freshness of mint, one of its defining ingredients.

The result is a dense but balanced dessert, aromatic and not overly sweet, which reflects Ibiza’s rural and agricultural heritage.

Ingredients for traditional flaó

For the pastry base

250 g plain flour

60 g lard or butter

1 egg

60 g sugar

A pinch of salt

A splash of anise liqueur or dry anise (optional but traditional)

For the filling

500 g fresh sheep’s or goat’s cheese (well drained)

3–4 eggs

200 g sugar (adjust to taste)

A generous handful of fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

A splash of anise liqueur (optional)

Step-by-step recipe

1. Prepare the pastry

In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar and salt. Add the lard or butter and rub it into the flour with your fingers until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg and a small splash of anise liqueur if using. Knead gently until you have a smooth dough.

Form a ball, wrap it in cling film and let it rest in the fridge for about 30 minutes.

2. Prepare the filling

While the dough rests, crumble the fresh cheese into a bowl. Add the sugar and mix well until smooth. Beat in the eggs one by one, ensuring they are fully incorporated.

Finely chop the mint leaves and add them to the mixture. If desired, add a small splash of anise liqueur. Mix until you obtain a creamy but slightly textured filling.

3. Shape the base

Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan oven 160°C).

Roll out the rested dough and line a round baking tin, pressing it gently into the base and sides. Trim any excess dough. The base should be thin, not thick.

4. Fill and bake

Pour the cheese and mint mixture into the prepared base, smoothing the surface gently with a spoon.

Bake for 40–45 minutes, until the flaó is set and lightly golden on top. The centre should be firm but not dry.

5. Cool and serve

Remove the flaó from the oven and allow it to cool completely in the tin. Flaó improves after resting, so it is best served at room temperature rather than warm.

Tips for an authentic flaó

Use fresh, well-drained cheese to avoid excess moisture

to avoid excess moisture Do not overdo the mint: it should be noticeable but not overpowering

Flaó keeps well for several days in the fridge

Serve it plain, without sauces or toppings, to respect tradition

When is traditionally eaten?

Flaó is especially associated with Easter in Ibiza, but it is also common at family celebrations and festive meals throughout the year. Today, many restaurants include it on their dessert menus as a way to showcase local cuisine.

A taste of Ibiza at home

Learning how flaó is made helps visitors understand Ibiza’s culinary identity, where simple ingredients and traditional knowledge create unique flavours. Whether you try it during your stay or prepare it at home, flaó is one of the clearest expressions of Ibizan gastronomy.

