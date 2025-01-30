Marco Carola’s Music On is back at Pacha Ibiza: get ready for the ultimate summer 2025 residency!

If there’s one event that defines the electrifying essence of Ibiza’s nightlife, it’s Marco Carola’s Music On. This summer, the tech house maestro returns to Pacha Ibiza for another unmissable season, turning Friday nights into a hypnotic, groove-fuelled spectacle from 16 May to 9 and 10 October 2025.

Why Music On is THE party of the summer

Music On isn’t just another club night; it’s a cultural movement. Born from a deep-rooted love for tech house and underground rhythms, this legendary residency has cultivated a global following of dedicated music lovers who thrive on Carola’s marathon DJ sets and seamless beats. Each Friday at Pacha Ibiza, expect a masterclass in electronic music as Carola curates an atmosphere of pure euphoria.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-timer, this party is an experience like no other. The event has consistently been a trendsetter in electronic music, influencing club nights worldwide and drawing thousands to Ibiza’s shores. With a carefully curated selection of DJs, next-level production, and an unbeatable crowd atmosphere, Music On is the place to be on Friday nights.

Expect the unexpected: the 2025 season lineup

Every year, Carola’s residency ups the ante with an unparalleled lineup of DJs, blending established icons with fresh talents who are reshaping the underground sound. The 2025 season promises new surprises, cutting-edge visuals, and a fully immersive experience that will leave partygoers craving more. Expect extended back-to-back sets, exclusive guest appearances, and some of the best live performances in the tech house scene.

While the full lineup is yet to be revealed, previous editions of the event have featured world-renowned names like Loco Dice, Jamie Jones, The Martinez Brothers, Paco Osuna, and Apollonia. This year is expected to be no different, with Carola personally selecting a roster of artists who share his passion for deep, driving beats and hypnotic rhythms.

The magic of Pacha

With over 50 years of clubbing history, Pacha Ibiza is more than just a venue—it’s an institution of nightlife excellence. Known for its intimate yet electric ambiance, the club offers a unique setting where music, lighting, and crowd energy merge into an unforgettable experience. When Carola takes control of the decks, the dancefloor transforms into a hypnotic haven of rhythm and bass.

Pacha is one of the most iconic clubs in the world, home to legendary parties and some of the greatest DJ performances in history. The club’s design, featuring VIP balconies, high-tech lighting systems, and an immersive sound setup, ensures every guest feels part of something extraordinary. Whether you’re in the middle of the dancefloor or enjoying an exclusive VIP experience, the energy of Music On will keep you moving all night long.

Elevate your night: VIP & exclusive access

Want to take your Music On experience to the next level? Pacha’s VIP tables offer prime views, exclusive bottle service, and priority entry. This is your chance to witness Carola’s legendary sets from the best spot in the house—surrounded by Ibiza’s most stylish and energetic crowd.

VIP packages are available for those looking to enjoy the night with added comfort and exclusivity. With dedicated table service, private areas, and panoramic views of the club, the VIP experience allows you to soak in the music and ambiance while enjoying a premium night out. Early booking is advised, as Music On’s VIP areas sell out fast.

Secure your spot now – Tickets selling fast!

If you want to be part of one of the most anticipated parties of Ibiza 2025, now’s the time to act. Tickets for Music On at Pacha are already available, and demand is through the roof. Whether you’re a seasoned clubber or visiting Ibiza for the first time, this is your chance to experience electronic music history in the making.

Booking your tickets in advance not only guarantees entry but also provides access to early bird pricing and exclusive perks. With limited capacity and high demand, the event is expected to sell out well before the season kicks off. Don’t wait—lock in your Ibiza summer plans today!

The countdown

Summer may feel far away, but the anticipation is already building. Carola’s party is more than just a party—it’s an experience that embodies the very spirit of Ibiza. With its reputation for pushing musical boundaries, curating unforgettable lineups, and offering a unique sense of community, Music On 2025 is destined to be one for the books.

So whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a full summer in Ibiza, make sure Music On at Pacha Ibiza is at the top of your list. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and prepare for the ultimate summer adventure. The dancefloor awaits!

Are you ready for the Music On Ibiza experience of a lifetime?