Palmarama at Playa Soleil: discover Ibiza’s beach party that will leave you craving more!

Nestled in the heart of Ibiza’s vibrant Playa d’en Bossa, Palmarama at Playa Soleil is back for a spectacular second season in 2024. This weekly Sunday event has quickly become the island’s most anticipated beach party, offering an immersive experience that blends world-class electronic music, stunning natural surroundings, and a uniquely luxurious atmosphere.

A unique party experience

Palmarama is more than just a party; it’s a holistic sonic journey designed to captivate all senses. Set against the backdrop of Playa Soleil, an intimate summer oasis, the event seamlessly merges organic elements with cutting-edge music.

From June 16th to October 6th, 2024, every Sunday at Playa Soleil promises a meticulously curated lineup featuring some of the biggest names in electronic music. The vibe is pure Ibiza—luxurious, energetic, and unforgettable.

2024 Palmarama lineup: a star-studded affair

The 2024 season lineup is packed with heavyweights from the global electronic scene. Since the opening party on 16 June, legends such as Kerri Chandler, SYREETA, Kitty Amor, Honey Dijon, Andrea Oliva, Paco Osuna, Sven Väth and The Martinez Brothers, to name but a few, have passed through Palmarama. Each week offers a unique musical experience, ensuring that no two Sundays are ever the same.

Playa Soleil

Playa Soleil isn’t just a venue; it’s an immersive beachside retreat that perfectly complements the Palmarama experience. Opened in 2023, this beach bar, restaurant and club has quickly become a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists.

The venue offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, an exquisite menu crafted by renowned chef Cristian Castañeda Paz and a commitment to luxury that’s evident in every detail. Playa Soleil’s partnership with Ibiza’s top entertainment groups, including Ushuaïa Entertainment, ensures that every aspect of your visit is world-class.

If you’re planning to visit Ibiza in 2024, Palmarama at Playa Soleil is an event you simply cannot miss. Whether you’re a seasoned clubber or just looking to experience the best of Ibiza’s nightlife, this weekly Sunday party will transport you to a world where music, nature, and luxury collide. Secure your spot and prepare to be part of the most talked-about Sunday sessions on the island.