Club Chinois closing party 2024: the party doesn’t stop until November

The Club Chinois closing party, set to take place on 2nd November 2024, marks the grand finale of an unforgettable season at one of Ibiza’s most exclusive venues.

Despite many summer hotspots wrapping up earlier in the season, Club Chinois keeps the party alive, embodying the spirit of Ibiza until the very end.

This year’s closing event will feature the legendary Trip party, which has become a mainstay at the club, known for its deep underground vibes and immersive experience.

Club Chinois: a jewel in Ibiza’s club scene

Located in Ibiza’s sophisticated Marina Botafoch area, Club Chinois offers a unique blend of glamour and cutting-edge music. The venue is relatively new to the island but has quickly established itself as a go-to destination for those seeking an elite clubbing experience. Renowned for its opulent interiors, inspired by 1930s Shanghai, Club Chinois contrasts its luxurious aesthetic with a commitment to hosting some of the most innovative and forward-thinking electronic music events on the island.

Throughout the 2024 season, the club has hosted a wide array of parties, but it is Trip that has truly made its mark. Running every Saturday from the start of the season in late March, Trip has built a loyal following with its mix of minimal techno and house, attracting some of the biggest names in underground music. Curated by the visionary Johannes Goller, the party encapsulates the ethos of being “from Ibiza, for Ibiza,” seamlessly blending with the island’s unique vibe.

Trip: a journey through sound and time

Trip is not just another club night; it’s an immersive experience designed to transport attendees on a sonic and visual journey. With cutting-edge light shows and boundary-pushing performances, Trip has established itself as one of the most talked-about residencies on the island. Over the summer, it featured world-class artists like Ricardo Villalobos, Sonja Moonear, and Apollonia, with each week offering something new and exciting.

The closing party on 2nd November promises to be no exception. Although the full line-up for the grand finale is yet to be announced, the night is set to feature some of Trip’s standout performers from the season, including the renowned Ricardo Villalobos and Tuccillo. With doors opening at 11:55 p.m., the night will carry on until the early hours, ensuring that the 2024 season ends with an epic celebration.

The Club Chinois closing party: why you shouldn’t miss it

While many other clubs in Ibiza close their doors in October, Club Chinois continues to deliver an unparalleled party experience right into November, making the closing party an essential date on the calendar for any clubbing enthusiast. The extended season is part of what makes the Club Chinois closing party so special. It’s a chance to experience the island in a more intimate, less hectic atmosphere, but without sacrificing the energy and excitement that make Ibiza’s nightlife so legendary.

The closing party will be the final chapter in what has been one of the longest-running club residencies in Ibiza’s history. Trip’s run of over 30 weeks has been unprecedented, with each event offering its own unique experience. The 2024 season began with a bang, featuring an Easter weekend double opener, and has maintained that high level of excitement throughout.

For those who have attended Trip throughout the season, the closing party is a fitting conclusion to a journey that has spanned multiple months. For first-timers, it’s a chance to experience a club night that embodies the best of Ibiza’s underground music scene, complete with top-tier DJs, a state-of-the-art sound system, and an atmosphere like no other.

If you’re looking for one last epic party before Ibiza’s 2024 season comes to a close, the Club Chinois closing party is the event you won’t want to miss. With the renowned Trip taking centre stage for the finale, it’s set to be a night of unforgettable music, spectacular visuals, and a true celebration of what has been an extraordinary season. As the saying goes, “the party never truly ends in Ibiza”—and at Club Chinois, that spirit continues to thrive, even in November.