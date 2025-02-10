Ibiza holidays are now more affordable for British travellers—Here’s why

When thinking about Ibiza holidays, most people picture stunning beaches, world-class nightlife, and luxurious resorts. But for many potential visitors, there’s always been one major concern—the cost. Ibiza has long been known as a premium destination, with prices often surpassing those of other Spanish holiday spots. From soaring accommodation costs to high fuel prices and expensive dining, visiting the island has typically come with a hefty price tag.

However, 2025 brings unexpected good news for British holidaymakers. While travel costs are rising across many destinations, a recent study by the British consumer association Which? reveals that Ibiza holiday deals have actually become cheaper for Brits compared to last year.

How much have Ibiza holiday packages dropped in price?

Which? analysed over 8,000 Ibiza holiday packages for August 2025, comparing them to the same period in 2024. Their findings show that, on average, Ibiza holidays have increased in cost at a slower rate than inflation, with some destinations seeing major price hikes of over 11%.

But Ibiza stands out as an exception. Instead of increasing, cheap Ibiza holidays are now a reality, as package holidays to Ibiza for British travellers have dropped by 6.4%.

To put this into perspective:

In August 2024 , the average cost of an Ibiza holiday package was £1,269 per person (around €1,522).

, the average cost of an was (around €1,522). In August 2025, the average price has fallen to £1,187 per person (€1,423).

That’s a significant reduction, making Ibiza travel 2025 a more attractive option for those looking for a budget-friendly Ibiza getaway.

Why have Ibiza holiday deals become more affordable?

There are several possible reasons behind this surprising price drop:

Increased competition between tour operators – As demand for Ibiza holidays remains high, many travel agencies and airlines are competing to offer the best Ibiza holiday deals. Shifts in traveller preferences – While Ibiza summer 2025 remains a top choice, more British travellers are exploring alternative destinations like Greece and Croatia, pushing travel companies to offer better deals. The rise of all-inclusive Ibiza holiday packages – Many hotels and resorts in Ibiza are now offering affordable Ibiza holidays with all-inclusive options, helping visitors save money. Economic factors – Fluctuations in exchange rates and partnerships between airlines and local businesses might be playing a role in keeping Ibiza holiday costs down.

Ibiza vs. other destinations – A smart choice for summer 2025?

If you’re planning your Ibiza travel 2025, you might be comparing it to other Mediterranean hotspots. How does Ibiza stack up?

Greece & Croatia – According to Which?, package holidays to these destinations have increased by an average of 3% . That means travellers heading to Santorini, Mykonos, or Dubrovnik will likely pay more than last year.

– According to Which?, package holidays to these destinations have increased by . That means travellers heading to will likely pay more than last year. Tenerife – One of Spain’s most budget-friendly destinations, Tenerife has also seen a small price drop of 2% , but Ibiza holiday deals are even more competitive.

– One of Spain’s most budget-friendly destinations, Tenerife has also seen a small price drop of , but are even more competitive. Mainland Spain – Holiday prices for areas like the Costa del Sol and Barcelona have mostly increased, making cheap Ibiza holidays an even better deal.

Is now the best time to book Ibiza holidays?

With these price reductions, Ibiza summer 2025 could be the perfect time to visit. If you’ve always dreamed of experiencing Ibiza’s legendary sunsets, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant nightlife, now is the time to take advantage of these affordable Ibiza holidays.

To get the best Ibiza holiday deals, here are some expert tips:

Book early – Prices can fluctuate, so securing your Ibiza holiday package now ensures you lock in the lower rates.

– Prices can fluctuate, so securing your Ibiza holiday package now ensures you lock in the lower rates. Compare different travel agencies – Some operators might offer additional discounts on Ibiza holiday deals.

– Some operators might offer additional discounts on Ibiza holiday deals. Consider all-inclusive Ibiza holidays – Many resorts are offering budget-friendly Ibiza travel options, helping you save on food and entertainment.

– Many resorts are offering budget-friendly Ibiza travel options, helping you save on food and entertainment. Check flight deals – Budget airlines often release promotions, so keep an eye on fares to Ibiza Airport (IBZ).

Ibiza: a luxury destination that’s now more accessible

For years, Ibiza holidays have been seen as a luxury experience. While some areas cater to high-end tourism, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Ibiza on a budget. From exploring hidden beaches to discovering local markets, there are endless affordable activities waiting for you.

With Ibiza holiday packages now more budget-friendly for British travellers, there has never been a better time to plan your Ibiza travel 2025. Whether you’re after a relaxing retreat or a vibrant party experience, Ibiza in summer 2025 offers incredible value—and unforgettable memories.

So, is this the year you finally visit Ibiza? With prices dropping, now might be the perfect time to say yes.