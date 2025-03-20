Ibiza opening parties 2025: check all the dates here and get ready to enjoy the summer

As the Mediterranean sun begins to warm the shores, anticipation builds for the Ibiza opening parties of 2025. This season promises an exceptional array of events, with the island’s premier clubs unveiling stellar line-ups to inaugurate the summer festivities.

Here’s an in-depth guide to the most anticipated Ibiza opening parties of 2025.

Pacha Ibiza: a grand opening weekend

Pacha Ibiza, a cornerstone of the island’s nightlife, is set to launch its season with a series of remarkable events:

Friday, 25th April: the weekend begins with the renowned Solomun event. Solomun, a luminary in the electronic music scene, is celebrated for his dynamic sets that artfully blend deep house and techno. His residency at Pacha has been instrumental in shaping Ibiza’s musical landscape, and this opening night is poised to be an unforgettable experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.

Saturday, 26th April: the festivities continue with Purple Disco Machine , delivering a fusion of disco, funk, and house. Known for his infectious grooves and chart-topping tracks, Purple Disco Machine’s set is anticipated to be a highlight of the weekend, offering a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

Sunday, 27th April: the weekend culminates with ANOTR, a duo acclaimed for their innovative approach to house music. Their performances are characterized by rhythmic beats and captivating melodies, ensuring a memorable conclusion to Pacha's opening weekend.

Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza: a unified opening extravaganza

Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza are joining forces to present a unified opening party on Saturday, 26th April.

This day-to-night event promises an unparalleled experience:

Ushuaïa Ibiza (1 PM – 11 PM): the daytime festivities at Ushuaïa will feature performances by Adriatique, Deer Jade, Kevin De Vries, and Miss Monique. Attendees can also look forward to live sets from Paul Kalkbrenner and Ben Böhmer, adding a dynamic dimension to the event.

Hï Ibiza (11 PM – late): as night falls, the celebration transitions to Hï Ibiza, where a stellar line-up awaits. Artists such as Amelie Lens, Anfisa Letyago, Ben Hemsley, Chris Stussy, Damian Lazarus, Hannah Laing, Honey Dijon, Joseph Capriati, Josh Baker, La La, Miluhska, and The Martinez Brothers are set to deliver electrifying performances, ensuring the party continues into the early hours.

Amnesia Ibiza: a monumental opening

Amnesia Ibiza, synonymous with the island’s rich musical heritage, is set to reopen its doors on Saturday, 10th May. The club has announced an impressive line-up for its opening party:

Terrace: House and Tech House enthusiasts can look forward to a special back-to-back set from Luciano and Dennis Cruz, promising a blend of deep grooves and uplifting rhythms. Joining them are Seth Troxler, known for his eclectic and energetic sets, and Vintage Culture, bringing his signature melodic house tunes. Additional performances include Josh Baker, HoneyLuv b2b Mar-T, East End Dubs b2b Max Dean, Caal, and Jan, each contributing their unique sounds to the night’s dynamic atmosphere.

House and Tech House enthusiasts can look forward to a special back-to-back set from Luciano and Dennis Cruz, promising a blend of deep grooves and uplifting rhythms. Joining them are Seth Troxler, known for his eclectic and energetic sets, and Vintage Culture, bringing his signature melodic house tunes. Additional performances include Josh Baker, HoneyLuv b2b Mar-T, East End Dubs b2b Max Dean, Caal, and Jan, each contributing their unique sounds to the night’s dynamic atmosphere. Main Room: Techno fans will be treated to a powerhouse line-up featuring Adam Beyer, a titan in the techno scene, and Marco Faraone, known for his driving beats. Patrick Mason will bring his high-energy performance style, while Alan Fitzpatrick is set to debut his innovative Hybrd live show, which merges music with custom-designed visuals for an immersive experience. The night also includes a live set from Reinier Zonneveld, renowned for his improvisational performances, along with sets from I Hate Models, Adiel, Katnada, and Luca Donzelli, ensuring a night of relentless energy and cutting-edge techno.

UNVRS: a new era begins

Formerly known as Privilege, UNVRS is poised to make a significant impact on Ibiza’s nightlife scene in 2025. While the exact date of its opening party is yet to be announced, the club has already revealed plans for notable events:

Saturday, 7th June: the renowned elrow party will make its debut at UNVRS, promising a vibrant and immersive experience characterized by its signature elaborate themes and high-energy music.

Sunday, 22nd June: the legendary Carl Cox is set to perform, marking a significant highlight in UNVRS’s inaugural season. Known for his unparalleled mixing skills and charismatic stage presence, Carl Cox’s event is highly anticipated by techno enthusiasts.

Thursday, 5th June: adding to the excitement, FISHER will also headline an event at UNVRS. Known for his infectious energy and chart-topping hits like Losing It, FISHER’s performance is expected to draw massive crowds eager to experience his dynamic, party-starting sets. His unique blend of tech-house and vibrant stage presence will undoubtedly make this event one of the standout parties of the season.

DC10: awaiting the announcement

DC10, famous for its underground atmosphere and legendary parties, has already announced its opening on 28 April with its most famous party: Circoloco.

Traditionally, DC10’s opening events are among the most anticipated on the island, drawing a dedicated crowd eager to experience its unique atmosphere.

Partygoers are advised to stay tuned for forthcoming announcements to secure their place at this iconic venue.

Club Chinois: awaiting the announcement

Club Chinois, known for its sophisticated atmosphere and eclectic line-ups, has announced its opening date for 28 April 2025.

This elegant venue has become a staple in Ibiza’s nightlife, offering an immersive experience that blends luxury with cutting-edge music. Renowned for hosting world-class DJs and unique themed events, Club Chinois promises to deliver an unforgettable season once its doors open.

Cova Santa: awaiting the announcement

The countdown is on for one of Ibiza’s biggest events of the year: the Cova Santa Opening Party on 11th May 2025. This iconic venue will welcome guests from 6:00 PM until the early hours, promising a night filled with music, great food, and an electric atmosphere.

Known for combining natural beauty with vibrant musical events, Cova Santa hosts a variety of parties that blend live performances with electronic beats in an open-air environment. Its enchanting atmosphere, coupled with top-tier line-ups, makes it a must-visit destination each summer.

Planning your Ibiza opening parties experience

For those planning to immerse themselves in Ibiza’s 2025 opening parties, early preparation is key. Tickets for these events are in high demand and often sell out swiftly. It is advisable to purchase tickets in advance. You can do so through our website, which is an authorised ticket provider, to secure your ticket and avoid disappointment.

Accommodation options can also fill up quickly during the opening season. Consider booking your stay well in advance, with options ranging from luxury hotels to more budget-friendly accommodations, depending on your preferences.

Transportation on the island is facilitated by a network of taxis, buses, and car hire services. Given the popularity of these events, planning your transportation ahead of time can help ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Ibiza’s 2025 opening parties are shaping up to be an extraordinary commencement to the summer season. With a diverse array of events spanning multiple venues, there’s something to cater to every musical taste. Whether you’re a seasoned Ibiza veteran or a first-time visitor, the island’s opening parties offer an unparalleled experience that sets the tone for an unforgettable summer.

Stay updated with the latest announcements, secure your tickets early, and prepare to dance your way into the heart of Ibiza’s nightlife scene, where music, culture, and celebration converge in perfect harmony.

[This article will be updated as new dates are announced].