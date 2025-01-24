Buy your tickets here for Carl Cox’s new party at UNVRS Ibiza

Legendary DJ Carl Cox is set to take Ibiza by storm with his brand-new party series at the cutting-edge UNVRS nightclub. This highly anticipated event promises an electrifying atmosphere, featuring Cox’s signature sound combined with the club’s state-of-the-art audiovisual experience.

Fans from around the world are eager to be part of this unique event, and tickets are now available for purchase. Don’t miss the chance to witness Carl Cox in action at this spectacular new venue.

Carl Cox returns to Ibiza with a residency at UNVRS.

Carl Cox: a legend returns

Carl Cox needs no introduction in the world of electronic music. With a career spanning decades, the British DJ and producer has been a driving force in shaping Ibiza’s music scene. Known for his infectious energy and impeccable mixing skills, Cox has built a loyal following that eagerly awaits every announcement he makes.

His return to Ibiza this season marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter at UNVRS, a venue renowned for its state-of-the-art sound system and immersive audiovisual experience. Fans can expect a blend of classic techno beats, cutting-edge productions, and surprises that will make each night unique.

What to expect at UNVRS

Located in the heart of Ibiza, UNVRS is quickly becoming the go-to destination for music lovers seeking a next-level clubbing experience. The venue boasts a futuristic design, world-class lighting effects, and a sound system that delivers crystal-clear beats with bone-rattling bass.

Carl Cox at the Space Closing Fiesta in 2016.

For Carl Cox’s new residency, UNVRS will feature an exclusive set-up tailored to his dynamic style, complete with 3D visuals, pyrotechnics, and a dance floor designed to keep you moving until dawn. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, the synergy between Cox’s legendary sets and UNVRS’s cutting-edge technology promises an unparalleled experience.

Buy your tickets now

Tickets for Carl Cox‘s new party at UNVRS are available through our authorised website. To ensure you don’t miss out on this spectacular event, visit our website and purchase your tickets today. Buying directly from us guarantees authenticity, secure payment, and immediate confirmation.

For those looking to elevate their experience, consider booking a VIP package, which includes perks such as priority entry, exclusive seating, and bottle service.

Event dates and line-ups

Carl Cox’s new party at UNVRS will run throughout the summer season, with a series of carefully curated line-ups featuring top-tier DJs and special guests. Expect to see renowned artists from the techno and house scenes joining Cox for unforgettable nights of music and celebration.

Buy your tickets here for Carl Cox's new party at UNVRS Ibiza 1

The first date to mark on your calendar is the grand opening night, a spectacle that promises to set the tone for the entire season. Stay updated by following Living Ibiza, UNVRS and Carl Cox’s social media channels for announcements on additional dates and line-ups.

Tips for an unforgettable night

To make the most of your night at UNVRS, consider the following tips:

Arrive early: doors open early, and arriving in advance ensures you get the best spot on the dance floor.

doors open early, and arriving in advance ensures you get the best spot on the dance floor. Dress to impress: UNVRS has a stylish yet relaxed dress code, so dress comfortably but chic.

UNVRS has a stylish yet relaxed dress code, so dress comfortably but chic. Stay hydrated: with the energy levels running high, remember to stay hydrated throughout the night.

with the energy levels running high, remember to stay hydrated throughout the night. Plan your transport: Ibiza offers various transport options, from taxis to shuttle services, so plan ahead to get home safely after the party.

Why this event is unmissable

Carl Cox’s new residency at UNVRS Ibiza is set to redefine the island’s nightlife. Combining his unrivalled talent with the cutting-edge experience of UNVRS, this event promises to be a highlight of the summer. Whether you’re a techno aficionado or simply looking to experience Ibiza’s legendary party culture, this is an event not to be missed.

Book your tickets now through our website and prepare for an unforgettable night with Carl Cox at UNVRS Ibiza!