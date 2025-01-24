For over 15 years, Carl Cox was synonymous with Ibiza’s legendary nightlife, holding one of the island’s most iconic DJ residencies at Space Ibiza. His sets became the heartbeat of Tuesday nights, drawing electronic music fans from around the globe. However, in 2016, the British DJ ended his long-standing residency, marking the end of an era and leaving many wondering: why did Carl Cox stop DJing in Ibiza?

Carl Cox DJing at an event.

The end of an era: Space Ibiza’s closure

The primary reason behind Cox’s departure was the closure of Space Ibiza, a club that had become his musical home. After 27 years of operation, Space shut its doors in 2016 due to a change in ownership. The venue’s management transitioned to the owners of the neighbouring Ushuaïa club, who rebranded the space into what is now known as Hï Ibiza.

Cox, a passionate advocate of the original Space ethos, felt that the club’s closure represented the end of a special chapter in Ibiza’s nightlife history. In interviews, he expressed that Space was more than just a club; it was a community where people came together for the pure love of music. Without it, Cox saw no reason to maintain a residency elsewhere.

Returning for special performances

Although Cox stepped away from a regular Ibiza residency, he never completely left the island. Over the years, he has made special guest appearances at events such as Music On and Resistance Ibiza, delighting fans with his signature style and infectious energy. One of the venues where Cox has continued to perform sporadically is DC10, a club known for its underground atmosphere and commitment to quality electronic music.

Despite his love for the island, Cox admitted that he was in no rush to commit to another long-term residency. He wanted to explore new opportunities, experiment with different styles, and take his music to new destinations around the world.

Carl Cox returns to Ibiza with a residency at UNVRS.

The highly anticipated return

Fast forward to 2025, and Ibiza is abuzz with excitement once again. After nearly a decade without a fixed residency, Carl Cox has announced his return to the White Isle with a weekly residency at UNVRS (formerly Privilege). Starting on 22 June 2025 and running until 21 September, Cox’s comeback promises to bring back his signature blend of techno and house music to Ibiza’s thriving club scene.

This return marks a new chapter for Cox and Ibiza, as fans eagerly anticipate his high-energy performances that are sure to reignite the passion he brought to Space Ibiza. For tourists planning their Ibiza trips, this residency offers a golden opportunity to witness one of electronic music’s legends in action.

What made Cox’s Space residency special?

For those who experienced it, Carl Cox’s Space residency was nothing short of magical. The venue’s open-air terrace, the pounding bass, and Cox’s unparalleled connection with the crowd made it an unforgettable experience. His marathon sets, often blending house, techno, and soulful grooves, created a musical journey that kept revelers dancing until sunrise.

The energy, the atmosphere, and the sense of unity made it one of the most sought-after events on the island, and it remains a cherished memory for many Ibiza veterans.

The former Space Ibiza nightclub, now Hï Ibiza.

Ibiza’s evolving nightlife scene

Ibiza’s nightlife has evolved significantly since Cox’s departure from Space. With clubs like Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa dominating the scene, the island continues to attract top DJs and thousands of partygoers every summer. However, for many electronic music purists, Cox’s return signifies a revival of the old-school Ibiza vibe that prioritises music over spectacle.

If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza in 2025, adding Carl Cox’s new residency to your itinerary is a must. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the island’s party scene, his return will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the season.

Carl Cox’s decision to leave Ibiza after Space closed was a heartfelt farewell to a club that meant the world to him. However, his return in 2025 is proof that Ibiza remains a special place for the legendary DJ and his fans. As he gears up for his new residency, Ibiza tourists can once again experience the magic of Carl Cox behind the decks.

So, if you’re looking for an unforgettable night out on the White Isle, make sure to catch Carl Cox at UNVRS and be part of the next chapter in Ibiza’s ever-evolving clubbing history.