The 5 most Instagrammable beaches in Ibiza: a guide to sun, sand and the best photo

Ibiza has some of the most Instagrammable beaches in the world. The island is renowned for its vibrant nightlife, luxurious resorts, and, most importantly, its breathtaking beaches. Among the many picturesque spots scattered around the island, this five stand out as the most Instagrammable beaches: Cala Salada, Ses Salines, Cala Comte, Cala Bassa, and Benirràs.

Each of these beaches offers something unique, from crystal-clear waters to dramatic sunsets, making them perfect for capturing the ultimate holiday photo. Here’s your guide to these top Insta-worthy locations in Ibiza.

Cala Salada: a pristine paradise

Nestled on the northwest coast of Ibiza, Cala Salada is a haven of tranquillity, far removed from the bustling crowds. Its turquoise waters and golden sands are framed by lush pine forests, creating a picture-perfect setting.

The beach is known for its natural beauty, with rocky cliffs providing an ideal backdrop for Instagram shots.

For the best photos, head to the cliffs surrounding the cove to capture panoramic views of the bay. The contrast between the vibrant blues of the sea and the green foliage is simply mesmerising making it one of the best Instagrammable beaches in Ibiza.

Ses Salines: where beauty meets glamour

Ses Salines Beach, located on the southern tip of Ibiza, is one of the island’s most famous and glamorous spots, and therefore one of the most Instagrammable beaches. This long stretch of sandy beach is bordered by the Ses Salines Natural Park, offering a stunning mix of pristine nature and high-end beach clubs.

The shallow, clear waters are perfect for capturing the ultimate beach shot, while the surrounding dunes and salt flats add a touch of wild beauty.

Be sure to visit during sunset when the sky turns a brilliant array of colours, providing a stunning backdrop for your Instagram feed.

Cala Comte: sunset perfection in one of Ibiza’s most Instagrammable beaches

Cala Comte, or Cala Conta, is arguably the best place in Ibiza to witness a breathtaking sunset. Situated on the island’s western coast, this beach is famed for its clear, shallow waters that reflect the vibrant hues of the setting sun.

The small rocky islands dotting the horizon add a unique element to your photos, creating a dramatic contrast with the deep blues of the sea and the warm tones of the sky.

For an unforgettable Instagram post, capture the sun as it dips below the horizon, casting a golden glow across the beach.

Cala Bassa: a beach for all occasions

Cala Bassa is a versatile beach located on the western side of Ibiza, perfect for both relaxation and adventure. The soft, powdery sand and crystal-clear waters are ideal for capturing serene beach scenes, while the surrounding rocky outcrops and pine forests provide opportunities for more dynamic shots.

The beach is also home to the famous Cala Bassa Beach Club (CBbC), where you can capture the essence of Ibiza’s luxurious lifestyle.

Whether you’re lounging on a daybed or exploring the rock pools, Cala Bassa offers endless possibilities for Instagram-worthy moments.

Benirràs: the bohemian retreat

Last but not least is Benirràs cove, located on the northern coast of Ibiza. This beach is famous for its bohemian atmosphere and the iconic “Finger of God” rock formation that juts out of the sea.

The combination of natural beauty, cultural significance, and vibrant energy makes Benirràs a must-visit for any Instagram enthusiast.

Be sure to capture the sunset with the rock formation in the background for a truly iconic Ibiza shot.

While these Instagrammable beaches are sure to capture the perfect shot for your holiday, the true essence of their beauty lies in experiencing it firsthand. After you’ve taken your photo, put your phone aside and fully immerse yourself in the moment, savouring every second in these slices of paradise on earth.