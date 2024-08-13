Cala Salada: immerse yourself in Ibiza’s most astonishing turquoise waters

Located near Sant Antoni, Cala Salada is a favourite among locals. This picturesque beach stands out as one of the island’s most stunning and unspoiled beaches, offering visitors a perfect blend of natural beauty and tranquillity.

Unlike some of Ibiza’s more famous beaches, which attract crowds of tourists, Cala Salada remains relatively untouched, preserving its pristine environment and offering a more serene escape.

Crystal-clear waters and golden sands

One of the most remarkable features of Cala Salada is its incredibly clear, turquoise waters. The visibility here is often so high that you can see the seabed even when swimming several metres from the shore. The beach itself is lined with soft, golden sand, making it an ideal spot for sunbathing and relaxing.

The shallow waters near the shore are perfect for families with children, while snorkelling enthusiasts will find plenty of marine life to explore further out.

A secluded paradise

Cala Salada’s relative seclusion adds to its charm. The beach is surrounded by pine-clad hills, creating a picturesque and peaceful environment. Unlike more developed beaches, Cala Salada lacks the high-rise hotels and bustling beach bars, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area.

The surrounding hills offer plenty of opportunities for hiking and exploring, with trails that lead to breathtaking viewpoints overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

Access and amenities

Although Cala Salada is a hidden gem, it’s still accessible for those willing to make a small effort. The beach is located about a 15-minute drive from Sant Antoni, one of Ibiza’s main towns. During peak season, vehicle access is restricted to protect the area, but a shuttle bus service is available from the nearby parking lot. This measure helps maintain the beach’s pristine condition, ensuring that it remains a tranquil spot even during the busy summer months.

On the beach, you’ll find a small chiringuito (beach bar) that serves refreshing drinks and local snacks. However, it’s advisable to bring your own supplies if you plan to spend the day here, as the amenities are limited, in keeping with the beach’s secluded nature.

Exploring Cala Saladeta: Cala Salada’s sister beach

For those looking to explore further, a short walk from Cala Salada takes you to Cala Saladeta, a smaller but equally beautiful beach. The path between the two involves a bit of scrambling over rocks, but the reward is worth it.

Cala Saladeta is often even quieter than Cala Salada, offering an even more intimate setting for those looking to escape the crowds completely.

Best time to visit

Cala Salada is beautiful year-round, but the best time to visit is during the shoulder seasons of late spring or early autumn. During these times, the weather is still warm, the sea is inviting, and the beach is far less crowded. This makes it an ideal time for those looking to enjoy the natural beauty of Cala Salada without the hustle and bustle of peak tourist season.

This cove is truly one of Ibiza’s hidden gems, offering a perfect retreat for those seeking a mix of natural beauty, tranquillity, and crystal-clear waters. Whether you’re looking to relax on the golden sands, explore the underwater world, or hike through the surrounding hills, Cala Salada provides a unique and memorable experience. For those planning a trip to Ibiza, this pristine beach should be at the top of your list.