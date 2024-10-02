Do you know which are Ibiza’s least visited coves? Here you have the top 3

Ibiza’s least visited coves offer a peaceful escape from the island’s more popular beaches. Ibiza, known for its vibrant nightlife and stunning coastlines, is often associated with bustling beaches and busy tourist spots. However, hidden away from the crowds are some of the island’s most serene and secluded gems—the least visited coves.

For those seeking tranquillity and a connection with nature, the coves of Es Canaret, Caló des Moltons, and Es Portitxol offer an untouched beauty that remains largely undiscovered by the masses.

In this article, we delve into these three least visited coves of Ibiza, revealing what makes them special and why they deserve a spot on any traveller’s itinerary.

1. Es Canaret: a hidden paradise

Es Canaret, tucked away in the north of Ibiza, is arguably one of the most peaceful and least visited coves on the island. This small, crescent-shaped bay is surrounded by dramatic cliffs and lush greenery, offering a sense of isolation that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Accessing Es Canaret requires a bit of effort, as there are no signposts or dedicated parking areas. The cove is located near the village of Sant Joan, and the journey involves a narrow dirt path that winds through pine forests and rural landscapes.

The difficulty of reaching Es Canaret is precisely what makes it one of the least visited coves in Ibiza. Once you arrive, however, the reward is undeniable. Crystal-clear waters lap against a pebbly shore, perfect for swimming and snorkelling. The seabed is rich with marine life, making it an ideal spot for underwater exploration.

Unlike the more popular beaches, you won’t find sunbeds, bars, or loud music here—just the sound of the waves and the occasional chirping of birds. For those seeking an authentic escape, Es Canaret is the perfect place to unwind and experience Ibiza’s natural beauty.

2. Caló des Moltons: a secluded retreat

Another of Ibiza’s least visited coves is Caló des Moltons, a small beach nestled on the northern coast of the island. While it’s located relatively close to the popular resort of Port de Sant Miquel, this hidden gem remains off the radar for most tourists. To reach Caló des Moltons, visitors must follow a steep path down from the cliffs, adding to its feeling of remoteness.

The cove itself is surrounded by rugged cliffs and pine trees, giving it a wild and untouched appearance. The beach is a mixture of pebbles and sand, with shallow waters that make it ideal for families with children or anyone looking to take a leisurely dip. Caló des Moltons also offers some fantastic opportunities for snorkelling, as the rocky seabed is home to various fish species and other marine life.

What sets Caló des Moltons apart from other beaches in Ibiza is its tranquillity. Even during the height of summer, you’ll find very few people here, making it an ideal spot for those looking to escape the crowds. There is a small beach bar offering refreshments, but the atmosphere remains relaxed and low-key, a stark contrast to the busier beaches nearby. Caló des Moltons is undoubtedly one of the least visited coves in Ibiza, and its serene surroundings make it a perfect spot for a peaceful day by the sea.

3. Es Portitxol: a cove for adventurers

For those with a sense of adventure, Es Portitxol is a must-visit. Located on the northwestern coast of Ibiza, this remote cove is one of the least visited coves on the island due to its challenging accessibility. The journey to Es Portitxol involves a scenic hike through dense forests and steep rocky paths, which can be strenuous for some. However, the reward is well worth the effort.

Es Portitxol is a small, circular cove framed by towering cliffs and covered in smooth pebbles. The waters are calm and clear, ideal for swimming or snorkelling. The lack of commercial development around the area means you’ll likely have the cove to yourself, even during the peak tourist season. Es Portitxol is also known for its traditional fishermen’s huts, which add a touch of authenticity to the already picturesque setting.

This hidden treasure is perfect for those who enjoy a bit of solitude and don’t mind a bit of a trek to get there. The unspoiled nature of Es Portitxol, combined with its remote location, makes it one of the least visited coves in Ibiza and a perfect place to reconnect with nature away from the hustle and bustle of more accessible beaches.

Why visit Ibiza’s least visited coves?

While Ibiza is famous for its lively beach clubs and packed tourist spots, the island’s least visited coves offer a completely different experience. Es Canaret, Caló des Moltons, and Es Portitxol each have their unique charm, providing a peaceful alternative to the island’s more popular destinations. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to swim, a secluded beach to relax, or an adventurous hike, these coves offer something for everyone.

Visiting these least visited coves allows you to experience a side of Ibiza that remains largely undiscovered. The unspoiled landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and tranquillity make them the perfect escape for those looking to enjoy nature in its purest form. So, if you’re planning a trip to Ibiza and want to avoid the crowds, be sure to add Es Canaret, Caló des Moltons, and Es Portitxol to your itinerary. These hidden gems will provide you with a serene and unforgettable experience on the island.