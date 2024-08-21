Nestled in the northern part of Ibiza, far from the bustling nightlife and crowded beaches, lies Sant Joan de Labritja, a village where the essence of the island’s traditional charm remains intact. Known for its serene landscapes, beautiful nearby beaches and local culture, this village offers visitors a glimpse into the authentic Ibiza, unspoiled by mass tourism.

As every village in Ibiza, Sant Joan’s history is deeply intertwined with the island’s rural and religious past. The village’s centrepiece is the Sant Joan Baptista Church, an 18th-century architectural marvel that stands as a testament to the area’s spiritual heritage. This whitewashed church, with its simple yet elegant design, reflects the traditional Ibicenco style and serves as a focal point for the local community, particularly during religious festivities such as the Feast of Sant Joan.

Sant Joan de Labritja: explore the untouched Ibiza in this peaceful village 1

One of the most important celebrationsin the town’s calendar is the Noche de San Juan, held annually on June 23rd and 24th. This festival, marking the summer solstice, is famous for its bonfires, fireworks and traditional music. Locals and visitors gather in the streets to dance, sing and enjoy the magical atmosphere that envelops the village. The festival’s energy is infectious, making it a must-experience event for anyone visiting Ibiza during this time.

Where to stay and eat in Sant Joan

For those seeking accommodation in Sant Joan, the village offers a range of options that blend luxury with the rustic charm of the countryside. The Giri Residence and Gare du Nord are two boutique hotels within the village, known for their stylish decor and personalised service. For a more rural experience, nearby hotels such as Can Fuster and Can Martí provide the perfect retreat, offering serene settings surrounded by nature.

Sant Joan de Labritja: explore the untouched Ibiza in this peaceful village 2

The village offers a delightful array of culinary experiences that cater to diverse tastes while maintaining a deep connection to local culture. The Giri Café is renowned for its modern Mediterranean cuisine, featuring dishes made with locally sourced, organic ingredients, all served in a tranquil garden setting that enhances the dining experience. Vista Alegre focuses on traditional Spanish and Ibicenco cuisine, offering a menu rich in fresh seafood and hearty, rustic flavours that reflect the island’s culinary heritage. Raíces de Ibiza is a haven for vegetarian cuisine lovers, offering a menu that emphasizes fresh, locally grown vegetables and plant-based dishes, making it a standout for those seeking healthy, sustainable dining options. Just outside the village, Shamarkanda presents an eclectic fusion menu, blending Asian and Mediterranean flavours in a stylish yet relaxed environment, perfect for those looking to enjoy a unique and diverse culinary experience away from the typical tourist spots.

Sant Joan de Labritja: explore the untouched Ibiza in this peaceful village 3

Beaches and natural beauty nearby

Sant Joan, while inland, offers easy access to some of Ibiza’s most beautiful beaches and natural attractions. Cala Xarraca is a favourite for its crystal-clear waters, perfect for snorkelling and enjoying the tranquillity of this secluded cove. Portinatx is a family-friendly spot with three lovely beaches, each offering excellent facilities and stunning views. For those who seek more privacy, Es Canaret provides a hidden retreat where you can unwind in a serene, natural setting.

Portinatx beach.

In addition to these beaches, the area is rich in historical and natural sites, including the nearby caves of Es Culleram and Can Marçà. Es Culleram, located near Cala de Sant Vicent, is an ancient cave sanctuary dedicated to the Phoenician goddess Tanit, offering a fascinating glimpse into Ibiza’s ancient past. Meanwhile, Can Marçà in Port de Sant Miquel is a stunning cave system with spectacular stalactites and stalagmites, offering guided tours that showcase the cave’s geological beauty and its history as a smuggler’s hideout. These natural wonders, along with the beautiful beaches, make Sant Joan a perfect destination for those looking to explore the diverse landscapes of northern Ibiza.

The area is crisscrossed with trails perfect for trekking and mountain biking, allowing visitors to explore the rugged cliffs, dense pine forests and panoramic views that characterize this part of the island. Whether you’re hiking up to the ancient Portinatx Tower or cycling through the picturesque countryside, the village offers plenty of opportunities to connect with nature.

Portinatx tower.

Sant Joan’s market

One of the highlights of Sant Joan is its Sunday market, which has become a focal point for both locals and visitors. Held in the village square, this market is a colourful showcase of local craftsmanship and organic produce. Stalls overflow with handmade goods, from artisanal jewellery and leatherwork to organic soaps and ceramics, all reflecting the island’s rich cultural heritage. The market also features live music, adding to its lively atmosphere, and offers visitors the chance to indulge in traditional Ibizan delicacies. This weekly event encapsulates the essence of Sant Joan, blending the island’s traditions with a sense of community and conviviality.

Sant Joan Sunday market.

Sant Joan is a sanctuary for those seeking to experience Ibiza in its most authentic form. With its rich history, traditions, luxurious yet rustic accommodations,and stunning natural surroundings, it stands as a testament to the island’s enduring charm. Far from the crowds and noise, this village invites you to slow down, breathe in the fresh air and savour the simple pleasures of life on this beautiful Mediterranean island.

For anyone looking to explore Ibiza beyond its famous party scene, Sant Joan is a destination not to be missed.