Visiting Ibiza? 10 important things to know before coming to the island

Planning a trip to Ibiza? Before you pack your bags and book your flights, take a moment to learn these 10 essential things to know before coming to Ibiza. This guide will help you enjoy the island fully, while also showing respect for its people, culture and natural beauty. From Instagram myths to culinary surprises, here is what every tourist should keep in mind.

1. Instagram does not always show the best of Ibiza

It is tempting to follow influencers and believe that the best parts of Ibiza are only the picture-perfect beach clubs or crowded sunset spots you see on Instagram. While those places are popular for a reason, they are just one side of the island. Ibiza has countless hidden gems: quiet coves, charming villages, colourful markets and walking trails that rarely appear online. If you venture beyond what you have seen on social media, you will discover an Ibiza that is authentic, peaceful and unforgettable.

Es Portitxol.

2. Summer heat is no joke – protect yourself

If you come to Ibiza in the summer, prepare for intense heat and very strong sun. Temperatures often exceed 30°C and UV levels are high, especially in July and August. Avoid staying in direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day, usually between noon and 4 PM. Always apply a high SPF sunscreen and reapply it after swimming. A hat and sunglasses are essential too. Staying hydrated and protecting your skin will ensure you can enjoy your holiday without discomfort.

3. People live here – respect them

It is easy to forget that Ibiza is not just a holiday destination. The island is home to thousands of people who live and work here all year round. While you are enjoying your break, remember that residents deserve the same peace and respect you would expect in your hometown. Keep noise to reasonable levels, dispose of your rubbish properly, and treat locals with kindness. Your consideration will make everyone’s experience more pleasant.

Visiting Ibiza? 10 important things to know before coming to the island 1

4. Local laws also apply to tourists

Ibiza may feel like a carefree paradise, but it is not lawless. Local laws apply to everyone – including visitors. Drinking alcohol in public spaces outside of licensed areas is not allowed, and illegal parties in protected natural areas are strictly prohibited. You should also respect driving laws, parking regulations and noise limits. By following the rules, you not only avoid fines, but you also help preserve the island’s unique character.

5. Do not miss a sunset – they are magical

One of the simplest and most beautiful experiences you can have in Ibiza is watching the sun set over the Mediterranean. Whether you choose a famous spot like Sant Antoni’s Ses Variades promenade or a quiet cliff on the west coast, the colours and atmosphere are truly memorable. Arrive early to find a good place to sit and enjoy the show. Many visitors say that Ibiza sunsets are the highlight of their trip, and it is easy to see why.

Visiting Ibiza? 10 important things to know before coming to the island 2

6. Experience the world-famous nightlife – and remember it

Ibiza is known worldwide for its legendary nightlife. From iconic clubs like Pacha and Amnesia to beach club parties and open-air venues, the island offers something for everyone who loves to dance. Enjoy the music, meet new people, and embrace the energy of the night – but try to pace yourself so you can actually remember and recount your experiences the next day. After all, a memorable night is better than a completely forgotten one.

Amnesia Ibiza.

7. Discover the island’s culture and history

Ibiza is not just about beaches and parties. The island has a fascinating history, shaped by Phoenicians, Romans, Moors and Catalans. The fortified old town of Dalt Vila is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a must-see for any visitor. There are also charming churches, traditional villages and local crafts to explore. By learning about Ibiza’s past and culture, you will appreciate the island on a deeper level.

The port of Ibiza crowned by Dalt Vila, the old town.

8. Taste the local cuisine – you will not forget it

Ibiza’s culinary scene is another highlight that many tourists overlook. Do not leave without trying typical Ibizan dishes like bullit de peix (a fish and rice dish), sobrassada (spicy cured sausage), or flaó (a sweet cheesecake flavoured with mint). Fresh seafood, local vegetables, and the famous hierbas liqueur will leave a lasting impression on your taste buds. Many restaurants on the island serve authentic recipes that have been passed down for generations.

9. Do not do anything you would not do at home

It sounds obvious, but many visitors behave differently simply because they are on holiday. Remember that your actions have consequences here just as they would at home. Do not litter, vandalise property, or behave recklessly. Showing respect for others, whether they are fellow tourists or residents, makes everyone’s experience more enjoyable.

Bullit de peix.

10. Care for the island – it is everyone’s responsibility

Ibiza’s natural beauty is part of what makes it so special. Its beaches, forests and waters need to be protected so that future generations can continue to enjoy them. Avoid using single-use plastics, do not light fires in nature, and never disturb wildlife. Choosing eco-friendly transport and supporting local businesses also helps. Taking care of the island is not just the responsibility of locals – it belongs to all of us.

Whether you come for the nightlife, the beaches, the sunsets or the food, knowing these 10 things before coming to Ibiza will help you make the most of your visit. By being informed and respectful, you can have an unforgettable experience while helping to preserve the magic of this extraordinary island.

If you are planning your Ibiza trip now, remember: what you see on social media is only the beginning. Come and discover the real Ibiza for yourself.