Discover Dalt Vila: the astonishing historic heart of Ibiza Town

Dalt Vila, the historic core of Ibiza Town (Eivissa), is a breathtaking blend of ancient history, vibrant culture, and stunning Mediterranean views. This UNESCO World Heritage site is perched on a hill overlooking the sea and is surrounded by Renaissance-era walls that have stood the test of time, protecting the town from invaders over the centuries.

Whether you’re a history buff, an art lover, or simply looking for a scenic spot to explore, Dalt Vila offers something for everyone.

A journey through history

Originally established by the Phoenicians as Ibosim, Ibiza Town has been influenced by numerous civilizations, including the Carthaginians, Romans, Moors, and Spaniards. The fortifications you see today, known as Dalt Vila, were commissioned by King Charles I and completed under Philip II during the 16th century to defend against potential attacks from the French and Ottomans.

The port of Ibiza crowned by Dalt Vila, the old town.

Walking through the cobbled streets and beneath the imposing arches, you can almost feel the weight of history in the air.

Must-see attractions

Dalt Vila is home to several must-visit cultural and historical attractions:

Archaeological Museum of Ibiza and Formentera : This museum houses an extensive collection of artefacts that date back to the Phoenician, Punic, and Roman periods. Located near the Cathedral of Santa Maria de las Nieves, the museum provides a deep dive into the island’s ancient history.

: This museum houses an extensive collection of artefacts that date back to the Phoenician, Punic, and Roman periods. Located near the Cathedral of Santa Maria de las Nieves, the museum provides a deep dive into the island’s ancient history. Museum of Contemporary Art (MACE): Housed in a beautifully restored 17th-century building, MACE features a fascinating collection of modern art, with works from both local and international artists. The museum’s mix of old and new reflects the unique character of Dalt Vila itself.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MACE).

Cathedral of Santa Maria de las Nieves: Situated at the highest point of Dalt Vila, this Gothic cathedral was built on the site of a former mosque following the Reconquista. It was later modified with Baroque elements, offering visitors both spiritual significance and panoramic views of Ibiza Town and beyond.

Culinary delights in a historical setting

Dalt Vila is also known for its exceptional dining options, where you can enjoy world-class cuisine in a setting steeped in history.

1742: This upscale restaurant offers a sophisticated menu that combines Mediterranean flavours with contemporary culinary techniques. Located in a historic mansion, 1742 provides a dining experience that is both luxurious and intimately connected to the heritage of Dalt Vila.

The views from 1742 restaurant.

El Corsario: Nestled within a former 19th-century palace, El Corsario serves up traditional Balearic dishes with a modern twist. The restaurant’s romantic setting, coupled with its focus on local ingredients, makes it a favourite for those looking to experience the true taste of Ibiza.

Tips for visiting Dalt Vila

While Dalt Vila can be visited year-round, the summer months see a significant influx of tourists. For a more serene experience, consider exploring the area in the early morning or late afternoon.

Comfortable footwear is essential, as the streets are steep and cobblestone-paved.

Whether you’re delving into its rich history, exploring its cultural landmarks, or enjoying a meal under the Mediterranean stars, Dalt Vila is a destination that captivates and inspires, offering a side of Ibiza that is both timeless and deeply rooted in tradition.