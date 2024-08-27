Es Canaret: Ibiza’s best-kept secret for peaceful beach days

Es Canaret is one of Ibiza’s most secluded and beautiful beaches, located in the northern part of the island within the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja. This hidden cove offers an exclusive and serene escape, far from the more crowded tourist spots.

Surrounded by rugged cliffs and lush greenery, Es Canaret’s 60-metre-long beach combines sandy and rocky areas, creating a unique texture and a perfect setting for relaxation.

How to get to Es Canaret

Reaching Es Canaret is an adventure in itself, contributing to its charm and exclusivity. From the town of Sant Joan, you’ll need to take the road towards Portinatx. After about 2 kilometres, look for a turn-off towards Xarraca, which will lead you onto a narrower, partly paved road. Continue following the signs, eventually taking a third dirt road on the left, which brings you close to the beach.

Parking is available near the end of this road, and from there, a signposted path will guide you directly to the beach.

Beach characteristics and amenities

Es Canaret is a tranquil cove surrounded by natural beauty. The beach itself is a mix of sand and gravel, and the waters are a stunning shade of turquoise. This spot is perfect for swimming and snorkelling, especially for those who enjoy exploring underwater life.

The seabed here is partially sandy with areas of rock, providing a habitat for various marine species.

However, it’s important to note that Es Canaret is largely undeveloped, with no commercial services available on-site. There are no sunbeds, umbrellas or restaurants directly on the beach, so visitors should come prepared with their own supplies, including water, food and sun protection.

There are also no facilities such as showers, toilets or equipment rental for water sports. This lack of amenities contributes to the beach’s peaceful atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for those looking to escape the crowds and connect with nature.

Family-friendly and accessibility considerations

While Es Canaret’s serene environment is suitable for families, particularly those with older children who can enjoy swimming and snorkelling, the access path and the lack of amenities might make it less ideal for very young children or those with mobility issues.

The trail leading to the beach can be somewhat challenging and there are no facilities adapted for disabled visitors.

Families and groups are advised to bring everything they need for a comfortable day out, as there are no shops or services nearby.

Dining and nearby attractions

Although Es Canaret doesn’t have dining facilities on the beach, several excellent restaurants are located a short drive away. For authentic Ibicencan cuisine, nearby options include the beachfront Restaurant S’Illot and Restaurant Cala Xarraca, both offering fresh seafood and stunning views.

For those exploring the area, a visit to the nearby Cala Xarraca or the historic Torre de Portinatx provides additional opportunities to enjoy Ibiza’s natural and cultural heritage.

Es Canaret is the perfect destination for those seeking solitude and natural beauty in Ibiza. While it may require some effort to reach, the reward is a pristine and peaceful beach experience, ideal for unwinding and enjoying the untouched landscape.

Just remember to pack all necessary supplies, as the charm of Es Canaret lies in its unspoiled, off-the-beaten-path character.