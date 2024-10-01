The incredible 2024 summer of celebrities in Ibiza in photos

Celebrities in Ibiza know how to live it up every summer, and 2024 has been no exception. These famous faces spend their holidays on luxurious yachts, sailing the turquoise waters of the Pitiusas, reaching secluded spots far from the crowds, places that most people can only dream of accessing—maybe by paddleboarding if they’re lucky.

But not every celebrity in Ibiza opts for a superyacht. One of the summer’s most surprising sights was actress Úrsula Corberó, her actor boyfriend Chino Darín, and their friends navigating the island’s waters aboard a traditional llaüt.

Aitana. Footballer Marc Cucurella with his family. Zac Efron. Álex González and his girlfriend.

Photographer Sergio Garrido, who spends the summer snapping shots of celebrities in Ibiza, described this season as “normal, bordering on quiet”. He pointed out that global events, such as the Olympics, the football World Cup, or the Euros, tend to affect the flow of celebrities to the island, and this year was no different. However, he still encountered some unexpected visitors among the usual crowd of celebrities in Ibiza.

One of those surprises was Kendall Jenner. In a career first for Garrido, the supermodel bought the rights to fifteen photos to ensure they wouldn’t be published. The content of those images remains a mystery between Jenner, Garrido, and her agency in New York, but Garrido admits that the sale of the photos “made up for” the slower-than-usual summer of celebrity activity.

Unexpected celebrities in Ibiza

Among the unexpected celebrities in Ibiza this summer was actor Zac Efron. Garrido captured him “relaxing on a small boat” just days before Efron’s pool accident at the mansion where he was staying, a story that quickly went global. Salma Hayek, almost a local at this point, was also a regular presence, strolling with her family in Dalt Vila, celebrating her birthday at a Sant Llorenç restaurant, and attending a Nacho Cano show at Pereyra, all while sharing how happy she was to be on holiday and embracing her natural grey hair.

Zac Efron.

In Garrido’s collection of “one hundred photos of celebrities in Ibiza, summer 2024″, you’ll find a wide variety of stars. Amidst all the beaches, yachts, and beach clubs, there are some quirky shots too: like Mar Flores, an island regular, emerging from a supermarket with groceries; Ana Duato, pedalling down the roads like a character from ‘Verano azul’; Marc Cucurella trying to coax his child into eating at the water’s edge; and Carlos Baute, snorkel goggles askew, holding a yellow bucket in a scene reminiscent of Pepe Viyuela or Mr. Bean.

Footballer Marc Cucurella with his family.

Romantic moments of celebrities in Ibiza

Of course, summer in Ibiza wouldn’t be complete without a few romantic moments. Celebrities in Ibiza often find themselves caught in tender embraces by the paparazzi. Among the highlights of this summer’s collection are journalist Adriana Abenia kissing her husband by the water’s edge and ‘Entrevías’ actress Nona Sobo locking lips with footballer Enric Franquesa among the rocks of a secluded spot more easily reached by yacht. Meanwhile, actor Álex González was spotted showing affection to his new partner, Camila Rojido, on the rocks of Es Jondal beach, though no kisses were captured by the cameras.

Álex González and his girlfriend.

Garrido notes that photographing celebrities in Ibiza is becoming more challenging, not because they’re harder to spot, but because getting “beautiful photos” is almost impossible these days. “I like beautiful photos, but with social media, they now post their own pictures”, he explains, making his job that much harder.

The changing scene of celebrities in Ibiza

One interesting shift in the behaviour of celebrities in Ibiza this summer was the reduction in yacht activity. While Garrido did photograph plenty of stars on yachts, he noticed there were fewer boats than in previous years. Many only went out sailing for a day or two, rather than spending the entire holiday on the water as they used to. “It was strange”, he says. “Some days, no one went out, and then, suddenly, everyone went out at once. That regularity from years ago has disappeared”.

Aitana.

Even the number of national celebrities in Ibiza was noticeably lower this year. “Out of a hundred that come, only ten are really noteworthy”, Garrido explains. Unless the photos tell a story, he often doesn’t bother taking them. Still, he did capture some intriguing moments this summer, such as Alejandra Rubio, after confirming her pregnancy, enjoying time with her boyfriend Carlo Constanzia, son of Mar Flores. He also snapped Albert Rivera and his girlfriend Carla Cotterli, amidst rumours of a breakup, and Froilán living it up at Ibiza’s nightclubs with his new girlfriend. He even caught a tearful Aitana, heartbroken over her split with Sebastián Yatra.

As is typical, summer 2024 was also rife with rumours about which celebrities in Ibiza had visited. “There were claims Harry and Meghan Markle were coming, that Johnny Depp had been here, or that Mbappé had been spotted. None of it was true”, Garrido confirms.

In the end, celebrities in Ibiza continue to add glamour and intrigue to the island’s summer scene, even in quieter years like 2024.