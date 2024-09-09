This is the iconic Ibiza hotel where Kylie Minogue shot her latest music video

Kylie Minogue is the latest artist to select Ibiza as the backdrop for her music, following in the footsteps of stars like Katy Perry, Will Smith and India Martínez. The Australian singer filmed her latest music video at the renowned Pikes hotel in Sant Antoni.

Her video, for the song ‘Edge of Saturday night’, was uploaded to YouTube last august. This places Minogue among a growing number of musicians who have chosen Ibiza as their creative base this summer.

Katy Perry, for example, recorded her ‘Lifetimes’ video on the island, although it sparked some controversy as it was filmed without the necessary permits. Similarly, Will Smith and India Martínez have both used their time on the island to work on various projects.

Kylie Minogue’s new song is a collaboration with DJ Marea Stamper, also known as The Blessed Madonna, a frequent performer in Ibiza. The video captures the lively energy of a Saturday night party on the island, featuring both artists.

Minogue recently shared her excitement about the project on Instagram, saying, “The Blessed Madonna and I had such a blast making this video. If you haven’t seen it yet, please check it out – we hope you love it as much as we do”.

The singer also highlighted the importance of the women behind the project, saying, “This song and video are driven by the incredible power of some of the strongest women we know, including our amazing director, Sophie Muller! We’re thrilled to share this with you and hope it resonates with you wherever you are. Miracles are real, and this is one we’re proud of”.

For this latest release, an electronic track, Minogue chose the iconic Pikes hotel, a location that has recently seen another big name. Earlier this summer, Rita Ora made a surprise appearance there to promote her collaboration with DJ Fatboy Slim on the track ‘Praising You’, which will feature on her forthcoming album ‘You & I’.