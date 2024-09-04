Things to do in Ibiza: top 5 activities to make the most of your holiday in style

When planning your holiday, there are plenty of things to do in Ibiza that cater to all kinds of visitors. From world-famous nightlife to scenic beaches and historical landmarks, there is no shortage of plans to do in the island. Whether you’re looking to dance the night away, unwind at a beach club or explore the island’s cultural gems, here are five must-do activities for travellers that perfectly capture the essence of this Balearic paradise.

1. Nightlife extravaganza: one of the best things to do in Ibiza

Ibiza’s nightlife is legendary and for many tourists, it is the number one reason to visit. If you’re after an unforgettable night out, there are a few key clubs that dominate the island’s party scene. Pacha, one of the oldest and most iconic clubs, offers a sophisticated atmosphere with a mix of house, techno and commercial music, making it a favourite among tourists.

Swedish House Mafia at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

For those who prefer a more extravagant party, Ushuaïa Ibiza is a must. This open-air venue is known for hosting spectacular daytime parties that often stretch into the night, featuring world-class DJs such as David Guetta and Calvin Harris. The club’s stage, pyrotechnics and incredible light shows create an unparalleled experience. If you want something unique, Amnesia, another superclub, is famous for its atmosphere and diverse music, attracting a crowd that loves to dance until dawn. Visiting any of these clubs is undoubtedly one of the best things to do in Ibiza.

2. Relax at chic beach clubs

While Ibiza is best known for its nightlife, it also offers a variety of luxurious beach clubs that provide the perfect balance of relaxation and entertainment. Playa d’en Bossa is home to some of the island’s trendiest beach clubs, where you can rent a day bed and enjoy Mediterranean cuisine, cocktails and stunning sea views. This beach has something for everyone, from quiet, secluded spots to livelier areas where DJs play throughout the day.

One of the top things to do in Ibiza is visiting Nassau Beach Club, located on Playa d’en Bossa. Known for its chic atmosphere, Nassau offers an elegant blend of beach relaxation, gourmet dining, and vibrant music. It’s a perfect spot for lounging by the sea with a cocktail in hand, enjoying the upscale vibe.

Nassau Beach Club at Playa d’en Bossa.

Another excellent choice is Beso Beach, situated in Ses Salines. Famous for its motto “No hay verano sin beso” (There’s no summer without a kiss), this beach club combines rustic charm with high-end cuisine and a lively atmosphere, making it ideal for sunset dining.

For a more laid-back experience, try Tigre Morado, a lesser-known but delightful spot, offering a more intimate setting with beautiful views and chilled music, perfect for those seeking a relaxing escape.

3. Explore Dalt Vila: a cultural highlight

For those who enjoy history and culture, exploring Dalt Vila is one of the best things to do in Ibiza. This ancient fortress, located in Ibiza Town, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and offers visitors a glimpse into the island’s rich history. The cobbled streets are lined with charming restaurants, boutiques and art galleries, making it a fantastic place to wander and soak up the atmosphere.

Dalt Vila.

Inside Dalt Vila, you’ll find landmarks such as the Cathedral of Santa Maria, which sits atop the town, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape and the Mediterranean Sea. The area also boasts several museums, including the Museu d’Art Contemporani d’Eivissa, showcasing modern and contemporary works from both local and international artists. Exploring Dalt Vila not only provides a deeper understanding of Ibiza’s cultural heritage but also offers a peaceful retreat from the island’s bustling nightlife.

4. Beach hopping

No visit to Ibiza would be complete without spending time on its stunning beaches. Cala Comte, known for its clear turquoise waters and golden sands, is one of the most popular spots among tourists. This beach offers an ideal setting for swimming, snorkelling and simply relaxing under the sun. Its crystal-clear waters make it a favourite for families and groups alike.

Cala d’Hort.

For a more tranquil experience, Cala d’Hort is a must-visit. This beach not only offers pristine sands and calm waters but also boasts views of the mystical island of Es Vedrà, a large rock formation rising from the sea. Legend has it that Es Vedrà is the third most magnetic place on Earth, adding an element of mystery to the already captivating landscape.

5. Visit the hippy markets

If you’re looking for a unique experience, visiting one of Ibiza’s famous hippy markets is a must. The most popular of these is the Las Dalias Hippy Market, located in Sant Carles. Open every Saturday, this vibrant market offers over 200 stalls selling handmade crafts, jewellery, clothing and organic food. It’s the perfect place to find unique souvenirs while soaking up the bohemian atmosphere.

Hippy Market Punta Arabí.

Another popular market is Punta Arabí, the oldest hippy market on the island. Established in 1973, it features over 500 stalls selling a range of goods from handmade textiles to antiques. Live music, food stalls and even children’s play areas make it an enjoyable day out for the whole family.

Whether you’re drawn to the vibrant nightlife, looking to relax at luxurious beach clubs or eager to explore Ibiza’s rich cultural heritage, there are countless things to do in Ibiza that cater to every type of traveller. From dancing until dawn at world-famous clubs to watching a peaceful sunset from a beachside bar, Ibiza promises an unforgettable experience for tourists seeking a balance of excitement and relaxation.