Hippy Market Punta Arabí: an amazing journey into the heart of Ibiza

Nestled in the picturesque setting of Es Canar, Hippy Market Punta Arabí stands as a window into the soul of Ibiza, offering visitors far more than just a simple market experience. It is a complete immersion into the history, culture and diversity that define this iconic island.

Opening its doors every Wednesday, this market has been, for decades, a beacon of authenticity, where tradition and modernity intertwine in a vibrant multicultural expression that invites both locals and tourists to explore and rediscover the true essence of Ibiza.

The legacy of Hippy Market Punta Arabí

Since its founding in 1973, Hippy Market Punta Arabí has evolved into the island’s most legendary and largest market—a place that has withstood the test of time by remaining true to its roots while embracing new trends. Here, the island’s history is lived and breathed in every corner, from the more than 400 stalls offering a diverse array of products, to the live music that accompanies visitors throughout their journey, creating a unique atmosphere that evokes the free-spirited, bohemian ethos that made Ibiza famous around the world.

The market opens its doors at 10 a.m., when the first rays of sunlight illuminate the colourful stalls brimming with creativity and originality. Wandering through the streets of Hippy Market Punta Arabí is embarking on a sensory journey where sight, sound, smell and taste are all delighted by the offerings.

From handmade jewellery and Ibizan fashion to natural cosmetics, local liqueurs and sustainable goods, each stall is a living representation of Ibizan art and culture. The artisans, many of whom have lived on the island for decades, convey through their creations the passion and love for a land that has managed to preserve its essence despite modernisation.

A market for everyone

One of the most remarkable aspects of this market is its ability to attract a diverse audience, from international tourists to local residents, families with children and pet lovers, as the market is pet-friendly. This inclusive character reflects the multiculturalism that defines Ibiza—a place where people of different backgrounds and lifestyles coexist harmoniously, united by a shared love for the island and its culture.

Beyond the artisanal stalls, which are undoubtedly the heart of the market, Hippy Market Punta Arabí offers an unparalleled culinary experience. Food is an essential element of Ibizan life and this market is no exception. With a wide variety of food trucks offering everything from freshly baked artisan pizzas to flavour-packed Mexican tacos, alongside fresh sushi and other Japanese delights, the culinary offerings cater to all tastes and preferences. Even those with vegan or vegetarian diets will find options to delight their palate. Food at Hippy Market Punta Arabí is not just an add-on to the experience, but an integral part of it, allowing visitors to enjoy a meal or snack while soaking in the vibrant market atmosphere.

More than just a market

However, Hippy Market Punta Arabí is not just a place to shop or eat; it is a space where unforgettable experiences come to life. Live music, which has been a constant since the market’s inception, fills the air with rhythms ranging from rock and reggae to traditional Ibizan music, creating the perfect backdrop for a day of exploration and discovery. The musical performances not only entertain but also connect visitors with the energy and spirit of the island, turning every visit into a celebration of Ibizan life and culture.

For families, the market offers a wide range of activities designed to entertain the little ones, making Hippy Market Punta Arabí an ideal destination for a family outing. From craft workshops to children’s shows, kids have the opportunity to enjoy and learn in a safe and stimulating environment while their parents explore the stalls and indulge in the culinary offerings.

A journey through time and culture

The history of Hippy Market Punta Arabí is, in many ways, the history of Ibiza itself. Born in the 1970s, at the height of the hippy movement that drew a generation of young people to the island in search of freedom and authenticity, this market has witnessed the transformation of Ibiza from a rural and isolated island to an international tourist destination. Yet, despite the changes, Hippy Market Punta Arabí has managed to maintain its essence, preserving the spirit of those early days while adapting to the demands of a global audience.

Hippy Market Punta Arabí is not just a place to shop or enjoy a meal; it is a true journey through the time and culture of Ibiza. It is a space where every visitor, regardless of their background or interests, can find something that connects them to the island’s essence. Whether through a unique piece of craftsmanship, a delicious dish or a melody that evokes memories of times gone by, this place offers an experience that is, ultimately, a tribute to the rich history and vibrant culture of Ibiza.

A must-visit destination for those who wish to discover the island in its most authentic form and enjoy an unforgettable day in a truly magical setting.