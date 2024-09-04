Flirt in Ibiza: from nightclubs to supermarkets – here’s how to do it

Wondering where to flirt in Ibiza? While the island is famous for its vibrant nightlife, you might be surprised to learn that the best opportunities to meet someone could be where you least expect it—at the supermarket. That’s right, the web is filled with advice on how to flirt in Ibiza, even at places as ordinary as Mercadona supermarket.

Flirting is no easy feat. It requires effort, patience and a bit of strategy, especially if you don’t want to leave things to fate. Whether you’re after a casual fling or something more lasting, you might find that the supermarket, where you likely spend a fair amount of time, offers more chances than the usual Ibiza clubs. If you only hit the clubs once a week but regularly visit the grocery store, the odds of finding someone interesting might just be in your favor.

Recently, social media has been buzzing with tips and tricks on how to flirt while doing your shopping, especially in popular Spanish supermarkets like Mercadona. These quirky techniques might help you meet someone new, even when you’re out grabbing your weekly groceries.

How to flirt in Ibiza’s Mercadona

For those interested in trying their luck, timing is everything. If you’re going to flirt in Ibiza’s supermarkets, the golden hour is between 7pm and 8pm. This is when you’ll encounter the highest potential for making a romantic connection during your shopping trip.

Once you’re inside, there’s a playful strategy that’s been making the rounds online: pick up a pineapple and place it upside down in your shopping cart. Pineapples can be a flirty symbol, but be quick—sometimes they run out and missing the pineapple could ruin your whole flirtation plan!

Next, head over to the wine section. Here, you can “accidentally” bump your trolley into that of someone you’re interested in. The key is to keep it gentle—just enough to make a connection, without causing any harm.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Not everyone is after the same thing when they flirt in Ibiza. If you’re only interested in something casual, you can discreetly toss a soon-to-expire lettuce into your trolley. It’s a subtle way to indicate you’re looking for a short-term encounter. On the other hand, if you’re hoping for something more serious, grab some lentils. Lentils, which don’t expire quickly, symbolize a desire for a longer-term relationship.

For those whose interest goes beyond love and into financial stability, there’s even a cheeky trick for that! Simply place a bottle of oil in your cart. According to one TikTok video, this signals that you’re looking for a partner with financial means—though, fair warning, this technique didn’t quite work out for the video’s creator.

So, if you’re wondering where to flirt in Ibiza, remember that love could be waiting for you not just in the island’s famous clubs, but also in the aisles of Mercadona. Whether you’re there for romance or simply to fill your trolley, you never know what connections you might make.