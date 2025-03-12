Before booking an Ibiza accommodation, it’s crucial to check whether it is legally registered. Unlicensed rentals can lead to unexpected cancellations, lack of consumer protection, and even legal consequences. To help visitors make informed choices, the Ibiza Council has introduced a new online portal where tourists can easily verify the legal status of their chosen accommodation.

Why it’s important to stay in a registered Ibiza accommodation

Booking a legally registered Ibiza accommodation is not just about avoiding potential scams—it also ensures a safer and more comfortable stay. Properties that operate within the legal framework must meet certain safety, hygiene, and quality standards, providing you with peace of mind. Additionally, staying in an unlicensed property could lead to last-minute cancellations, lack of consumer protection, and even eviction if authorities take action against illegal rentals.

How to check if your Ibiza accommodation is legal before booking 1

Illegal accommodation also has broader implications. It can lead to housing shortages for locals, contribute to unfair competition in the tourism sector, and make it difficult for authorities to regulate visitor numbers and sustainability efforts.

How to check if your Ibiza accommodation is legal

To tackle illegal tourism services, the Ibiza Council has created an official registry of licensed accommodations. This is available through a dedicated online portal, allowing anyone to verify the legitimacy of a rental before booking.

To check if your Ibiza accommodation is legally registered:

Visit the official website: the registry is accessible at registreturistic.conselldeivissa.es. Enter the details of the accommodation: search by property name, registration number, or business details. Confirm its legal status: if the property appears in the system, it is officially registered and complies with regulations.

If the accommodation does not appear in the registry, proceed with caution. It may indicate that the property is operating without the necessary licences, and booking it could carry risks.

How to check if your Ibiza accommodation is legal before booking 2

What types of accommodation are included in the registry?

The Ibiza Council’s portal does not only cover hotels—it includes a full range of legal accommodations such as:

Hotels and resorts

Tourist apartments

Holiday villas and registered rental properties

Camping sites

Rural tourism establishments

The portal also provides information on tourism-related services, including:

Travel agencies and booking centres

Tour guides

Leisure boat rentals

Entertainment and active tourism providers

This means that whether you are booking a hotel, renting a villa, or arranging an activity, you can verify the legality of the service provider before making a reservation.

How to check if your Ibiza accommodation is legal before booking 3

What to do if you find an unregistered property

If you come across an Ibiza accommodation that is not listed in the official registry, it is advisable to avoid booking it. In cases where you suspect illegal activity, you can report the property to the authorities. The Ibiza Council has set up an online platform for filing complaints about unlicensed accommodations and tourism services at conselldeivissa.es/denuncia.

The fight against illegal accommodation in Ibiza

The Ibiza Council has been working to combat unlicensed rentals for years. Since the launch of the Office for Combating Illegal Practices in 2019, the island has introduced various measures to ensure transparency in the tourism sector.

According to Mariano Juan, Councillor for Tourism Planning, this new online tool is a significant step forward. “We have been leading the fight against illegal tourism for years. Now, with this registry, tourists and authorities can easily identify which properties are operating legally”, he stated.

Tips for booking a safe and legal Ibiza accommodation

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free holiday, follow these tips when booking Ibiza accommodation:

Always book through reputable platforms : use well-known booking websites that verify their listings.

: use well-known booking websites that verify their listings. Check for a registration number : legally registered accommodations in Ibiza should provide a licence or registration number.

: legally registered accommodations in Ibiza should provide a licence or registration number. Use the official registry : before confirming a booking, verify the property’s legal status on the Ibiza Council website.

: before confirming a booking, verify the property’s legal status on the Ibiza Council website. Be cautious of unusually low prices : if a rental seems too cheap to be true, it might be an illegal listing.

: if a rental seems too cheap to be true, it might be an illegal listing. Avoid paying in cash or outside recognised platforms: secure transactions through verified booking systems offer protection against fraud.

With Ibiza’s new accommodation verification portal, tourists now have a reliable way to confirm whether their chosen rental is legal before booking. This initiative enhances transparency, protects visitors from scams, and ensures a high-quality tourism experience on the island. Before your next trip, make sure to use this essential tool and enjoy a worry-free stay in a legally registered Ibiza accommodation!