What to do in Ibiza besides partying? 8 fantastic plans that answer the question

When you picture Ibiza, you probably imagine packed dancefloors, world-famous DJs and unforgettable nights. But what to do in Ibiza besides partying? The answer is: plenty. This Balearic island offers an incredible range of experiences beyond the nightlife scene and many visitors leave wishing they had explored more of it.

From peaceful beaches and scenic hiking routes to traditional villages, wellness retreats and authentic local food, Ibiza has so much more to offer than clubs and cocktails. Whether you are travelling solo, as a couple, with friends or with your family, here are eight amazing things to do in Ibiza that have nothing to do with partying, but everything to do with discovering the island’s real charm.

Cala Llentrisca.

1. Secret beaches where the only sound Is the sea

Tired of music and crowds? There are still corners of Ibiza that feel untouched and quiet. Cala Llentrisca, for example, is a hidden gem nestled between cliffs, accessible only by foot. Its emerald waters and pebbly shore make it a perfect escape. Es Portitxol, on the north coast, feels completely off-grid, a tiny horseshoe-shaped bay that rewards those who seek silence.

If you love photography, head to Cala d’en Serra, surrounded by pine trees, rocks and turquoise waters, it is a peaceful spot that feels like a secret. These beaches are ideal for reading, swimming, snorkelling or just closing your eyes and listening to the waves.

Es Portitxol.

2. Hike through dramatic landscapes and forested paths

Ibiza’s natural beauty goes far beyond the coast. Hiking is one of the best things to do in Ibiza besides partying, especially if you enjoy fresh air, panoramic views and being active. Sa Talaia, the island’s highest peak, offers a moderate climb with unforgettable 360º views at the top.

Looking for something easier? Try the coastal trail from Cala Llonga to Sol d’en Serra, a stunning walk with cliffs, greenery and sea breezes. Along the way, the scent of rosemary and pine fills the air and if you are lucky, you may spot a falcon or a pod of dolphins offshore.

Views from Sa Talaia.

3. Explore charming villages frozen in time

Away from the tourist hotspots, Ibiza’s rural villages offer a completely different rhythm. In Santa Gertrudis, white houses surround a lively square full of cafés, art galleries and boutique shops. Meanwhile, Sant Carles preserves a true village atmosphere, with a simple bar that has barely changed in 50 years: Bar Anita.

Do not miss Dalt Vila, the fortified old town of Ibiza, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its stone walls, narrow alleys and ancient cathedral are living history. Walking through these places feels like stepping into another world, one where life is slower and more connected.

Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s old town.

4. Take a ferry to Formentera

Just 30 minutes from Ibiza by boat, Formentera is a dreamlike escape. Its beaches, like Ses Illetes or Cala Saona, are among the most beautiful in Europe. Here, the sand is white, the water is see-through, and everything feels calmer.

Rent a bike or scooter and explore the island at your own pace. Visit La Mola and Cap de Barbaria lighthouses, stop for fresh seafood by the beach, and let the slower rhythm of Formentera reset your mind.

Cala Saona.

5. Embrace wellness: yoga, massages and mindfulness

If you are asking what to do in Ibiza besides partying to recharge, you are in the right place. The island is a wellness hotspot, with yoga retreats, spa hotels and holistic experiences everywhere from the coast to the countryside.

Join a sunrise yoga session, book a massage at a countryside finca, or spend a few days at a detox retreat in the hills. Ibiza’s natural calm and warm light make it the ideal place to slow down, breathe deeply and reconnect with yourself.

What to do in Ibiza besides partying? 8 fantastic plans that answer the question 1

6. Taste the true flavours of Ibiza

Forget club snacks. Real Ibiza cuisine is rich, comforting and full of tradition. Try a local bullit de peix (fish stew with potatoes), followed by arroz a banda. Share a plate of sofrit pagès, made with local meat, potatoes and sobrasada. And for dessert? Flaó, a mint-flavoured cheesecake unique to the island.

For a full experience, visit local farmers’ markets, where you will find fresh fruit, handmade bread, organic products and island honey. Food in Ibiza is not just nourishment, it is a journey into its culture.

Sofrit pagès.

7. Discover the island by sea (without the party boat)

Sailing in Ibiza does not have to involve loud music and foam cannons. Rent a paddle board in Cala Xarraca, take a kayak around Es Vedrà, or join a relaxed boat tour to secret coves only accessible by water.

Sunset cruises are especially magical, with the sun melting into the sea, a glass of cava in hand, and the silhouette of Ibiza’s cliffs glowing orange. It is a memory that stays with you long after your trip ends.

Es Vedrà.

8. Celebrate Ibiza’s traditions at local festivals

Ibiza is deeply proud of its traditions, and locals keep them alive through local festivals. These village celebrations include folk dancing, traditional costumes, live music, artisan stalls and homemade food.

From Sant Antoni in January to Sant Jordi in April and Santa Gertrudis in November, each village has its own way of celebrating. These festivals are welcoming and colourful and give you a true taste of island life.

Ball pagès.

Ready to discover the real Ibiza?

Now you know what to do in Ibiza besides partying and why it is worth it. This island is not just a nightlife hotspot; it is a place of beauty, nature, history, and soul. Whether you are here for a week or just a few days, set aside time to explore the other Ibiza. You might discover that the quieter side is the one you will remember most.

Add these experiences to your itinerary and see a whole new side of the island.