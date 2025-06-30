7 restaurants you will definitely want to eat at this summer in Ibiza and Formentera

Looking for authentic food, seaside views, and unforgettable summer vibes without falling into tourist traps? These seven restaurants in Ibiza and Formentera have just been awarded a ‘Solete’ by the Repsol Guide 2025 and once you visit, you will understand why.

The Repsol Guide, one of Spain’s most trusted food guides, has just revealed its latest list of 260 new ‘Soletes’ across the country. These are not Michelin-starred restaurants, but places you will actually want to eat at: beach bars, cafés, and relaxed terraces where locals go to enjoy good food, good company, and the real spirit of summer.

Whether you want grilled fish by the sea, rustic Mediterranean dishes under olive trees, or a creative cocktail at sunset, this list has something special for you.



Here are the seven newly awarded ‘Soletes’ in Ibiza and Formentera, each one worth the detour.

1. Chiringuito Pascual (Sant Joan, Ibiza): fresh fish, barefoot by the beach

Picture this: your feet in the sand, a grilled seabass on your plate, and the sea breeze on your skin. Chiringuito Pascual in northern Ibiza is a local treasure where you can truly slow down and enjoy what the island is all about. Simplicity, quality, and that unbeatable view.

2. Es Galliner (Sant Josep, Ibiza): a rustic favourite with real flavour

If you want to eat where locals do, head to Es Galliner. Located in the south-west, this place is all about generous portions, grilled meats, and dishes made with love. It feels like home, if home had warm Balearic sunshine and a Mediterranean backdrop.

3. La Finca de Can Suldat (Santa Eulària, Ibiza): countryside charm on a plate

Hidden in the green hills of Santa Eulària, La Finca de Can Suldat is a peaceful escape where you dine in a garden under the stars. Think seasonal ingredients, local recipes, and a feeling of calm you will want to bottle and take home.

4. La Margarita (Ibiza Town): easy, breezy, delicious

Right in the heart of Ibiza Town, La Margarita is the perfect stop after exploring Dalt Vila or shopping in the boutiques. It is a feel-good place with a fresh, flavour-packed menu and a casual atmosphere that makes you want to stay a little longer.

5. Born (Ibiza Town): tapas with a twist in a cool city spot

Born is where tradition meets creativity. Expect modern tapas, stylish presentation, and a buzzing terrace where locals mix with travellers. A must if you want to taste the new wave of Ibiza dining.

6. La Tortuga (Sant Francesc, Formentera): comfort food with island soul

Set along the road to La Mola, past Sant Ferran, La Tortuga captures the soul of Formentera. Relaxed, welcoming, and full of flavour, it is a place where you can share stories over simple, satisfying dishes.

7. Codice Luna (La Mola, Formentera): sunset dining near the lighthouse

Imagine sipping a cocktail next to the iconic lighthouse of La Mola, with panoramic views and a menu that surprises you in the best way. Codice Luna is the definition of hidden gem and now, it is officially on the map.

Why the Repsol ‘Soletes’ matter (and how to find them)

The ‘Solete’ is a recognition by the Repsol Guide for casual, local places that offer great food, friendly service, and the kind of experience you will want to tell friends about. They are handpicked by a team of experts who know where to find true quality, without the high prices or dress codes.

With almost 5,000 ‘Soletes’ across Spain, including 201 in the Balearic Islands, the yellow sticker is your shortcut to discovering local favourites. You can easily find them using the Repsol Guide app, which allows you to filter by location, mood, or type of place, whether you want a beach bar, a mountain-view terrace, or a lively city spot.

Taste the islands like a local in these 7 restaurants

You do not need a reservation at a five-star restaurant to eat well in Ibiza or Formentera. With the Repsol Guide’s 2025 Soletes, you have everything you need to enjoy the islands’ flavours in a relaxed, authentic way.

Download the Repsol Guide app, save these seven spots, and make your next holiday meal one to remember.

Because the best memories are often made around a table.