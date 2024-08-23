Ibiza’s family guide: enjoying the island’s beauty through the eyes of a child

This family guide will take you through the best activities and experiences Ibiza has to offer for those travelling with children. From adventurous outdoor activities to serene nature encounters, Ibiza reveals its softer side, making it an ideal destination for families looking to explore together.

Outdoor adventures

If your family enjoys outdoor activities, Ibiza offers a wide range of experiences that will keep children entertained and engaged. One highlight in this family guide is Acrobosc Ibiza, an adventure park located in Cala Pada, Santa Eulària. This treetop park challenges young explorers to soar through the trees on zip lines and cross exciting Tibetan bridges. Open from April to October, the park offers various circuits with prices ranging from €15 to €25 depending on the difficulty.

Alpaca Farm in Es Figueral.

It’s a perfect way to mix excitement with the natural beauty of Ibiza, offering something for every member of the family.

For a more tranquil outdoor experience, the family guide recommends a visit to the Alpaca Farm in Es Figueral. This hidden gem allows children to interact with alpacas in a beautiful, rural setting. Visits are organised in small groups to ensure a personal and relaxed atmosphere, with entry priced at approximately €15 per person. The farm is open year-round, but it’s advisable to book in advance by emailing info@alpacasibiza.com.

Family guide to wildlife and nature

Ibiza is home to a rich array of wildlife and this family guide suggests several spots where you can immerse yourselves in the island’s natural wonders. Can Musson, an organic farm in Santa Eulària, is a highlight for families. Here, children can feed a variety of farm animals, including rabbits, chickens and donkeys.

The experience is both educational and fun, teaching children about sustainable farming while they enjoy hands-on interaction with the animals. Admission is around €12 per person, with discounts available for residents and free entry for children under three. The farm is open from Tuesday to Saturday, with morning visits being particularly recommended.

Cap Blanc Aquarium in Sant Antoni.

Another must-visit is the Cap Blanc Aquarium in Sant Antoni. Set within a natural cave, this small but captivating aquarium offers an up-close view of Ibiza’s marine life, including octopuses, sharks and rays. It’s an affordable and educational outing, with entry fees of €5 for adults and €3 for children and free access for residents. The aquarium is open from April to October, making it a great addition to your family holiday itinerary.

Educational experiences for families

For families interested in combining learning with fun, this family guide points to several unique educational attractions. Bibo Park, located on the road to Sant Antoni, is a standout destination that offers interactive exhibits on the island’s flora and environmental science. Children can explore a photobioreactor, learn about Mediterranean salt flats and even play the world’s first plant piano. The park’s planetarium adds another layer of educational entertainment, making Bibo Park a must-see for curious young minds.

Bibo Park.

Bibo Park is open year-round, with entry prices starting at €10 for adults and €7 for children, and guided tours available for an additional fee.

Another recommendation is birdwatching at Ses Salines Natural Park. With a pair of binoculars, families can observe rare bird species in their natural habitat, turning a simple walk into an educational adventure. The park is open daily, with no admission fee, making it a budget-friendly option for families looking to connect with nature and each other.

Ses Salines Natural Park.

Maritime adventures for families

As an island, Ibiza’s maritime culture is deeply ingrained and this family guide suggests embracing it through boat trips and coastal explorations. Boat tours around the island offer a unique perspective, with many excursions tailored to families. Whether you’re spotting dolphins or simply enjoying the sea breeze, these trips are an essential part of any family holiday in Ibiza. Prices for boat tours vary depending on the route and duration, but you can expect to pay around €20-€30 per person for a half-day excursion.

Many tours operate from April to October, with some offering special discounts for children.

Cala Comte.

For those who prefer staying on land, the family guide recommends hiking along Ibiza’s coastal paths. The route between Cala Bassa and Cala Comte offers stunning views and is manageable for families with young children. These hikes are best enjoyed during the cooler months, providing a perfect blend of physical activity and natural beauty. As the trails are public, there’s no fee to enjoy these scenic walks.

Family-Friendly leisure

No family guide to Ibiza would be complete without mentioning the island’s beautiful beaches. Niu Blau and Portinatx are particularly recommended for families, offering a combination of sun, sand and natural shade. These beaches are perfect for a relaxed day by the sea, where children can play safely while parents unwind. Both beaches have nearby amenities, such as restaurants and changing facilities, ensuring a comfortable day out. Access to the beaches is free, with parking available for a small fee during peak season.

Portinatx beach.

In addition to beaches, Ibiza’s playgrounds provide excellent options for outdoor fun. The family guide highlights the playgrounds in Sant Rafel, Cala Llonga and Santa Eulària as some of the best spots for children to play and explore. These parks, often shaded and well-maintained, are open year-round and offer a great alternative for families looking to take a break from the beach. Entrance to these public playgrounds is free, making them a convenient and cost-effective way to entertain children.

Family cycling routes

For active families, this guide suggests exploring Ibiza by bike. While the island may not be as cyclist-friendly as nearby Formentera, there are several scenic routes suitable for families. The bike lane between Santa Gertrudis and Sant Miquel offers a safe and picturesque ride, while a journey through Ses Salines Natural Park provides both a cycling challenge and the opportunity to spot local wildlife.

These routes are ideal for families with children of varying ages, ensuring everyone can enjoy the ride. Bike rentals are available from various shops around the island, with prices starting at €10 per day for children’s bikes.

This family guide to Ibiza demonstrates that the island is much more than just a party destination. With its diverse range of activities, from outdoor adventures to educational experiences and tranquil beach days, Ibiza offers something for every family. You can create a holiday filled with unforgettable memories, ensuring that your family experiences the best of what Ibiza has to offer.