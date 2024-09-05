Salma Hayek marks 58th birthday with a celebration in this Ibiza’s restaurant

Salma Hayek recently marked her 58th birthday in style, enjoying a delightful evening at La Paloma, a well-known restaurant in Sant Llorenç de Balàfia, Ibiza. Surrounded by friends, the actress shared the joyful moment of blowing out her birthday candles on social media, where she also thanked her followers for their kind wishes and love.

Salma Hayek makes a wish in front of her birthday cake in Ibiza. / INSTAGRAM @SALMAHAYEK

Wearing a simple, elegant light-coloured top, the actress embraced the birthday tradition by making a wish before blowing out three candles placed on a unique cake made of meringue, rose water and raspberries. Reflecting on her many wishes, she took her time, much to the amusement of her companions, who playfully granted her a few extra seconds to decide before she finally extinguished the flames. “I have so many wishes,” Hayek admitted with a smile, just before completing the task.

Salma Hayek’s time in Ibiza

Salma Hayek’s time in Ibiza has been filled with relaxation and spontaneous encounters. During her stay, she ran into fellow actor Gerard Butler, sharing her delight in meeting friends unexpectedly while on holiday. “There’s nothing like surprise reunions with friends during a getaway,” the actress wrote on her social media.

The actress has been documenting her Ibiza adventure through a series of posts, giving her fans a glimpse into her holiday. She’s been seen dancing aboard a yacht to the lively tunes of Carlos Vives and enjoying a night out with Nacho Cano at Teatro Pereyra, where she attended the performance of Ibiza Hippie Heaven. Additionally, Salma Hayek embraced her natural grey hair, proudly showcasing it in some of the photos she shared online.

Teatro Pereyra. / Isabel Flore

Salma Hayek, like many other international celebrities, has taken full advantage of the beauty and vibrancy of Ibiza during the summer season. Her candid approach to sharing these moments with her fans highlights her down-to-earth personality while enjoying the island’s luxurious lifestyle.