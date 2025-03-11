Haven’t you tried Ibiza’s high-quality wines yet?

Can Rich winery is a family-run winery that has been crafting high-quality wines in Ibiza for over two decades. With a deep commitment to organic and sustainable viticulture, this local company is proving that the island’s unique climate and terroir can produce exceptional wines that stand out for their character and quality. Now, with a renewed vision for the future, the winery is elevating its approach to winemaking, refining its portfolio, and bringing its wines to a broader audience.

To take its wines to the next level, Can Rich has brought in Álvaro Pérez Navazo as its new technical director. With over 27 years of experience in winemaking, marketing, and sales, he is leading an exciting transformation of the winery. Alongside a team of expert consultants in viticulture and winemaking, the company is embracing a new approach to crafting high-quality wines, perfectly suited to the island’s unique climate and terroir.

Fresh, aromatic, and Mediterranean

One of the first steps in Can Rich’s transformation has been to refine its wine portfolio, creating four distinct ranges. The wines stand out for their aromatic, fresh, and fluid character—ideal for the Mediterranean lifestyle. Recognised under the ‘Vinos de la Tierra de Ibiza’ designation, the winery’s wines are designed for modern consumers looking for quality, local products. “Our wines are made for the island, catering to Ibiza’s peak consumption period from April to October“, explains Pérez Navazo.

The winery has also introduced a new image for its wines, with sleek and modern labels reflecting the essence of the island. Whether it’s a chilled ‘Can Rich Blanc’ or ‘Can Rich Rosat 2024’ by the sea, or a fruitier, more intense ‘Can Rich Negre 2024’ enjoyed at 12-14ºC, there’s a wine for every occasion on the island.

Additionally, the brand is committed to sustainable and organic viticulture. The winery utilises environmentally friendly farming techniques to ensure the health of the land and the purity of the wines. Organic farming, minimal intervention, and respect for the local ecosystem are key pillars of their philosophy. By adopting precision viticulture, they monitor each vineyard plot carefully, optimising growing conditions while preserving biodiversity. This commitment means that when you enjoy a glass of this brand wine, you are also supporting a more sustainable future for the island’s agricultural landscape.

Reviving the island’s winemaking heritage

Viticulture in Ibiza dates back to the 7th century BC when the Phoenicians first introduced vines to the island. Over the centuries, winemaking has played an essential role in Ibiza’s economy and culture. However, many of the island’s native grape varieties were lost over time. Today, Can Rich is playing a key role in preserving and revitalising this heritage. In collaboration with the Consell de Eivissa and the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) ‘Vino de la Tierra de Ibiza’, the winery is working to recover and study ancient grape varieties native to Ibiza and Formentera.

“We are not just making wine; we are preserving history“, says Pérez Navazo. “This project is about rediscovering unique varieties that have been part of the island’s identity for centuries. It’s about creating wines that tell a story—wines that are truly Ibiza“.

Some of these local grape varieties, including Grec, Morsacá, and Monastrell Moll, are now in the process of being officially recognised as commercial varieties. This initiative ensures that Ibiza’s winemaking tradition is not only preserved but continues to evolve for future generations. The long-term goal is to bring these unique varieties back into mainstream production, offering wines that are not just made in Ibiza but are truly representative of its ancient winegrowing heritage.

Pairing wines with local cuisine

One of the best ways to enjoy Ibiza’s wines is by pairing them with the island’s traditional cuisine. Can Rich’s wines complement local dishes beautifully, enhancing the flavours of Mediterranean seafood, grilled meats, and vegetable-based tapas. Imagine sipping a chilled Can Rich Blanc alongside a plate of freshly caught fish, or enjoying a glass of Can Rich Negre with a hearty sofrit pagès. The delicate balance of freshness, fruit, and minerality in these wines makes them a perfect match for the island’s gastronomic offerings.

Many local restaurants and wine bars now offer the local brand wines on their menus, making it easier than ever to experience the island’s wine culture firsthand. Whether you are dining in a beachfront chiringuito, a rustic countryside eatery, or an elegant fine dining restaurant, there is a local wine waiting to be discovered.

Experience local wines for yourself

If you are visiting the island and haven’t yet explored the its wines, now is the perfect time to start. Can Rich is setting the standard for locally-produced, high-quality wines that are deeply connected to the land, history, and culture. Next time you’re choosing a wine, why not opt for one made right here on the island?

You can visit the winery to learn more about their winemaking process, take a tour of the vineyards, and, of course, taste the wines for yourself. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or simply curious about what the island has to offer beyond its beaches and nightlife, discovering Can Rich is a journey worth taking.