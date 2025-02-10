If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience in 2025, Ibiza has one that stands out on a global scale. According to the prestigious Time Out magazine, one of the most exciting things to do this year is happening on this island—and it’s a one-time-only event.

Time Out—a globally recognised media outlet operating in 59 countries and 333 major cities, including London and New York, with its first issue dating back to 1968—has compiled a list of the 25 best new activities happening across the globe this year.

Ibiza hosts one of the 25 best new things to do in the world in 2025 1

The editors of the publication consider 2025 to be a landmark year for travel. Major anniversaries will be celebrated in Amsterdam and Rome, new cultural hubs will open in Rotterdam, New York, and Abu Dhabi, and fresh opportunities will arise to witness the incredible wildlife of Australia, Singapore, and Greenland. However, one of the most remarkable aspects of this list is that, among all these once-in-a-lifetime activities, one of them can only be experienced in Ibiza in 2025.

The ultimate travel experiences of 2025 (Ibiza ranks 11th)

1. A spiritual gathering that happens once every 25 years

Every quarter of a century, Rome hosts a special Jubilee year. This significant Catholic event returns in 2025, drawing millions of pilgrims to the city. The celebrations began in December 2024 with the Opening of the Holy Door—a ritual in which the sealed doors of major papal basilicas, such as St. Peter’s and St. John Lateran, are opened. The year will be filled with masses, processions, pilgrimages, and free access to sanctuaries and sacred sites.

2. A journey along Australia’s longest river

The Murray River, a natural wonder of Australia’s Echuca region, winds along the border between New South Wales and Victoria. It has been a vital resource for riverbank communities for over 40,000 years. In 2025, a brand-new multi-sport adventure trail will open, offering cyclists, hikers, and rowers the chance to explore the river like never before. The first stage launches this year, with plans to extend the route from Lake Hume to Mildura.

3. A new museum exploring migration through art

In May 2025, Amsterdam’s Katendrecht district will welcome FENIX, the world’s first museum dedicated to telling migration stories through art. Once a key port for migrants arriving in the Netherlands and a departure point for those heading to the US and Canada, this neighbourhood is now home to an innovative cultural space.

4. Exploring a once-inaccessible Arctic island

For years, Greenland has remained one of the most enigmatic destinations on Earth. However, in 2025, a new international airport near Nuuk, the capital, will open, making it easier than ever to visit. With multiple weekly flights from Europe and the US, travellers will have unprecedented access to this remote Arctic wonderland.

5. The return of a legendary institution

Founded over five decades ago by artists, activists, and philanthropists seeking a space to showcase Black artists’ work, the Studio Museum in Harlem is finally reopening this year after nearly seven years of renovations.

6. Celebrating Paul Cézanne’s legacy

In 2025, the city of Aix-en-Provence (France) will honour its most famous artist, post-impressionist painter Paul Cézanne, with special tributes. Visitors can explore his childhood home, his favourite locations, and the newly restored Jas de Bouffan, his former estate and studio.

7. A historic steam train experience

Vietnam has fully restored three historic steam trains, which will begin operating new scenic routes across the country this year.

8. A fresh wildlife experience in Singapore

At the start of 2025, Singapore’s expansive Mandai Wildlife Reserve will launch its fifth zoological park, Rainforest Wild Asia, giving visitors an exciting new way to explore the region’s biodiversity.

9. Europe’s cultural capital for 2025

Once divided by the Iron Curtain, the Italian city of Gorizia and the Slovenian city of Nova Gorica now blend their contrasting architectures and traditions. In 2025, they will share the title of European Capital of Culture, alongside Chemnitz in Germany, hosting over 400 events throughout the year.

10. An Arctic micro-cruise adventure

Expedition company Secret Atlas, specialists in small-scale cruises in Norway and Greenland, will expand their fleet in 2025. Two new Arctic voyages will be introduced, offering an intimate travel experience, as these micro-cruises accommodate just 12 passengers—far from the usual massive cruise liners.

11. Ibiza’s unmissable clubbing experience

If there’s one event to mark on the calendar this year, it’s the grand opening of the world’s first ‘hyperclub’ in Ibiza: [UNVRS]. Designed to accommodate 15,000 people, Time Out highlights this opening night as a must-attend event. But if making it to the launch isn’t possible, visiting at any point during the season is highly recommended, as this marks a historic milestone in the clubbing world. To date, UNVRS has announced three residencies for this summer: elrow, Fisher and Carl Cox.

FISHER. Carl Cox. Elrow.

12. A football fan’s dream trip

Founded in 2022, the travel agency Looking FC launched a unique series of weekend trips across Europe in late 2024, which can be booked until May 2025. These exclusive tours give small groups of football enthusiasts the chance to travel alongside legendary players, combining sightseeing with their shared passion for the sport.

Other noteworthy activities on the list include the opening of London’s new Victoria & Albert Museum, the launch of a new creative city in Indonesia (on Bali’s Tabanan coast), a luxurious journey aboard the newly restored Orient Express, the unveiling of the world’s first Barbecue Museum in Kansas (USA), the Expo 2025 in Osaka, the return of Argentina’s Quilmes Rock music festival, and a wine safari experience in Cape Town.