Explore how Can Pizza has revolutionised the delicious concept of pizza over the past decade

Lovers of Can Pizza know that since it launched ten years ago, it has specialised in creating and serving unique and original pizzas, like the ‘Pulp Edition’, which we know is not a remake of the famous Quentin Tarantino movie (although it would appear so). Although it’s every bit as tasty as the movie!

Made from a tomato base topped with sobrasada, octopus, Kalamata olives, garlic, Fior di Latte mozzarella, rosemary, thyme, pepper, oregano and fennel, this pizza delivers the perfect combination of flavours and textures. It’ll come as no surprise that it was named Best Pizza in Spain 2023 in the freestyle category.

This is in addition to the first place achieved in 2021 for its ‘Jerry Tomato’, a combination of three tomato textures -dehydrated, confit and macerated- with a heart of burrata, seasoned cherry tomatoes and onion.

Can Pizza: ten years of being singular

But not only singular in the production of its pizzas, as for ten years now, Can Pizza has been shaking up the pizza world, doing what it wanted with pizza; putting a creative and fresh spin on the dough that has won it the title of Best Pizza in Spain twice in recent years. Because whatever it does, it does it with the utmost respect to the pizza.

It’s for this very reason that Can Pizza only works with the freshest of ingredients, and of the highest quality. This is the key to its success and in its firm stance to experiment, be creative and take risks. Because Can Pizza understands (and lives) the world of pizzas from a viewpoint that’s the opposite of classic but always opting for local and seasonal products. Good proof of this are the pizzas themselves: kneaded by hand and fermented for 72 hours to achieve the perfect texture.

Pizza as a universal concept

At the beginning of May, within the framework of the 1st Pizza Week Spain Edition, the company held a training workshop with Open Arms and the Diagrama Foundation to create the Universal Pizza, the profits from which, during the time it was on the menu, were shared between the two associations in order to support their social initiatives. Because, according to Can Pizza, a pizza is something that unites us all.

Right now, the company continues to celebrate its tenth anniversary with enthusiasm, constantly doing new things linked to art, urban culture, high quality products…

Its recent presence at the Cruïlla Festival in Barcelona as the main food operator, where it featured a limited edition of the Pizza Cruïlla, made with grilled nectarine and Iberian ham as the main ingredients, it is just one more example. Or the opening of Can Pizza Casanova, a new place located in the central district of Barcelona’s Eixample that has become its tenth establishment to date. It’s been ten years and ten Can Pizzas… Shaking up the world of pizzas with its special spirit and know-how. And naturally, it knows what it’s doing. In Ibiza, the delights of Can Pizza can be savoured at C/ dels Pirineus, 9, in Sant Jordi.