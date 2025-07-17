It is not science fiction: in Ibiza, there is a place where you can touch the stars

If you are planning your summer holidays in Ibiza and looking for something more than beaches and nightlife, BiBo Park is a unique experience you should not miss. Designed for families, children, and anyone who loves extraordinary experiences, this venue offers a refreshing alternative: nature, learning, and entertainment all in one place.

Astro Magic Lights: Ibiza’s most futuristic night-time show

As the sun sets over Ibiza, BiBo Park transforms into a magical world of lights and stars. The Astro Magic Lights show is an unforgettable evening experience where thousands of LED stars, holographic water screens, and laser effects come together to create a futuristic and awe-inspiring atmosphere. Visitors are immersed in a spectacle that combines advanced technology with creativity, offering a completely different way to experience the island after dark.

This spectacular show is perfect for visitors of all ages. Tickets start at 22 euros for adults and 14 euros for children. You can purchase tickets directly through the park’s website, making it easy to plan your visit in advance. For those who want to enjoy the full experience, there is also a ‘Day and Night Pack’, which includes a guided daytime tour, a planetarium session, and the evening show. This package starts at 35 euros for adults and 18 euros for children.

The Astro Magic Lights show is more than just a visual performance. It creates a sense of wonder and connection, as visitors watch the night sky come alive with dazzling effects that feel both futuristic and magical. Whether you come with your family, friends, or as a couple, Astro Magic Lights promises an evening that combines imagination and technology in one of the island’s most original settings. Many visitors describe it as one of the highlights of their holiday, and it is easy to see why once you witness the spectacle for yourself.

@living.ibiza 📱 Ever dreamed of stepping into the world of Avatar without leaving Ibiza? This summer, you can. Every Thursday and Friday night, BiBo Park transforms into a magical universe full of lights, stars, and unforgettable adventures. ✨ Enjoy: 🍹 A welcome cocktail 📸 A photo contest 👽 A selfie with E.T. 🛸 A ride on the Orion v4.0 spaceship 🌍 A stroll through Pandora 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 And a beautiful evening with your family 📍 BiBo Park – Ibiza Botánico Biotecnológico Sant Antoni road km 7.5 (just past the Sant Rafel tunnel, on the right) 🕘 From 9:00 PM 🔗 Tickets: https://ibizabotanicobiotecnologico.com/producto/astro-magic-lights/ Are you going to miss it? 🌛 #SummerInIbiza #BiBoPark #IbizaWithKids #FamilyFun #AvatarExperience #PandoraInIbiza ♬ Fantasy, mystery, underground, space, games(1583105) – nana

Discover the stars with Ibiza’s first Starlight park

For those who have always dreamed of exploring the universe, BiBo Park also hosts an extraordinary astronomical experience in collaboration with Orión Madrid. This year, visitors can enjoy guided stargazing at the island’s very first Starlight-certified park. With the help of expert astronomers and high-quality telescopes, you will discover the secrets of the cosmos in a truly unique setting.

This experience is suitable for all ages and is a perfect choice for couples, families, or groups of friends. The guided tour is both educational and entertaining, giving you the chance to see planets, constellations, and even distant galaxies while learning about their stories and significance. The knowledgeable staff are on hand to answer questions and point out celestial features you might otherwise miss.

The park even includes food trucks on site, so you can enjoy dinner under the stars as part of the experience. Prices for the astronomical experience start at 25 euros for adults and 15 euros for children. Please note that food and drinks from the food trucks are not included in the ticket price, but they offer a wide range of options to suit different tastes and dietary preferences.

Why choose BiBo Park during your holiday?

BiBo Park is more than just an attraction – it is an opportunity to see a different side of the island. It combines natural beauty with learning and entertainment, offering something for everyone. For adults, it is a chance to enjoy cutting-edge shows, gaze at the stars, and explore the universe in an unforgettable setting.

What sets this park apart is its ability to create memorable experiences that are both relaxing and inspiring. Its location in a natural environment adds to the charm, offering a peaceful alternative to the crowded beaches and bustling clubs. Visitors leave feeling that they have discovered something truly special, a hidden gem where technology and nature meet seamlessly.

With flexible options like daytime activities, evening shows, and the combined ‘Day and Night Pack’, you can easily fit a visit to the park into your itinerary. The variety of experiences means that everyone in your group can find something to enjoy, whether it is marvelling at the light show, exploring the stars, or simply soaking up the unique atmosphere.

If you are looking to add a unique experience to your holiday, away from the usual tourist paths, BiBo Park is an excellent choice. It is a destination that leaves a lasting impression and offers a fresh perspective on what Ibiza has to offer beyond its famous nightlife.

Tickets and further information are available through its website, where you can also book your preferred activities in advance. Prices are affordable, and the quality of the experience makes it a worthwhile addition to your holiday.

Make your summer truly special by visiting BiBo Park – where nature, technology, and imagination meet, and where you can, quite literally, reach for the stars.