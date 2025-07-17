These are the electronic music amazing evenings that everyone is talking about in Ibiza

If you are looking to discover a side of Ibiza that blends its iconic electronic music scene with a relaxed daytime vibe, Brunch Electronik is your perfect choice. Instead of the typical late-night clubbing marathon, imagine starting your afternoon surrounded by music, sunshine, and a lively international crowd. Here, the essence of Ibiza comes alive in the open air, on sunlit grass, with rhythms and smiles all around — a truly unique way to enjoy the island.

What makes Brunch Electronik different?

Brunch Electronik began in Barcelona and has become a sensation by offering electronic music events during the afternoon and early evening. Unlike the traditional Ibiza nightlife that starts after midnight, Brunch Electronik gives you world-class DJs, a lively crowd, and stunning surroundings — all before the clock strikes midnight. For holidaymakers, this means you can experience the best of the music scene while still having time to explore the island or rest for your next adventure.

The Ibiza series launched on 13 July at 528 Ibiza, a gorgeous outdoor venue in Sant Antoni. The opening night featured international stars Maceo Plex, Monolink, and Greta Levska, setting a high standard for the season ahead. Guests enjoyed a mix of pulsating rhythms and a warm, friendly atmosphere, all wrapped in the natural beauty of the venue.

Dates you cannot miss

After the spectacular launch, Brunch Electronik continues with three more Sundays that promise equally exciting experiences. Each line-up is curated to deliver something fresh, so you can choose the vibe that suits you — or come back for all three.

Sunday 20 July – A melodic journey at sunset

Headliner Adriatique will take over with their signature melodic techno sound, joined by the hybrid live show of WhoMadeWho and sets from Ibiza favourites Pole Position and Aniurka. Expect an afternoon of soulful, emotive music that perfectly complements the golden hour.

Sunday 27 July – London underground vibes in the sun

On this date, Brunch Electronik teams up with London’s legendary FUSE collective. From 16:00 to 23:00, Enzo Siragusa, Dyed Soundorom, Gene on Earth, Laidlaw, Shanti Celeste, and tINI will turn 528 Ibiza into an open-air homage to the gritty yet groovy spirit of British underground clubs. Feel the basslines shake the ground as the sky turns from azure to star-speckled.

Sunday 3 August – Progressive perfection to close the season

The final event of the season will see progressive house icon Hernán Cattaneo joined by Kevin Di Serna and Tanika. This closing event promises a flowing, hypnotic soundtrack to bid farewell to the summer series, leaving you with memories that will stay long after your holiday ends.

A party with a purpose

Beyond the music, Brunch Electronik stands for something bigger. From its roots in Barcelona, the event has focused on sustainability, inclusivity, and creating safe, positive spaces for everyone. The team puts these values into practice in everything from eco-friendly production choices to a respectful, welcoming atmosphere on site.

Here, you can dance without worry, surrounded by like-minded people who care as much about the experience as they do about the planet. It is this conscious, caring vibe that makes Brunch Electronik feel different — and unforgettable.

How to join the Brunch Electronik community

Tickets for the next events (20 and 27 July, and 3 August) are on sale now. Due to the limited capacity of the venue and the growing popularity of the series, it is strongly recommended to book your tickets in advance. These are not just parties — they are curated, intimate experiences that sell out quickly.

Why you will love Brunch Electronik

Imagine the sun warming your skin as a cool sea breeze drifts through the crowd. You hear the first beat drop and feel a rush of excitement ripple through the air. Around you, people from all over the world are smiling, moving, and losing themselves in the music. You sip your drink, take in the view of the surrounding hills, and realise this is exactly what you came to Ibiza for.

For visitors looking for an original way to experience the island’s music culture, Brunch Electronik offers the perfect balance: cutting-edge performances, a welcoming crowd, and a schedule that still lets you make the most of your holiday. No need to choose between exploring Ibiza and enjoying its world-class nightlife — here, you can have both.

Secure your spot

Ready to make the most of your Ibiza getaway? Mark your calendar for 20 July, 27 July, and 3 August, and secure your tickets before they sell out. Let Brunch Electronik show you a different side of Ibiza — one filled with sunshine, rhythm, and unforgettable moments.

Visit the official Brunch Electronik website today to grab your tickets and discover more about the line-ups and the venue. Do not just hear about it — come and live it!