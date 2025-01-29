Here are the DJs set to play at the 2025 opening parties of Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza

As the sun rises over Ibiza on Saturday, 26 April 2025, the island will awaken to the most anticipated opening parties of the year. Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, two of the world’s most legendary clubs, are set to deliver an unparalleled day-to-night electronic music experience, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.

With last year’s events selling out in record time, this season promises to be no different—so secure your tickets now!

Ushuaïa Ibiza Opening Party: an open-air spectacle

Date: Saturday 26 April 2025 | Time: 01:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Line-up: Adriatique, Ben Böhmer (live), Deer Jade, Kevin de Vries, Miss Monique, Paul Kalkbrenner (live)

Kicking off at 1 PM, Ushuaïa Ibiza’s iconic open-air stage will set the tone for a summer filled with unforgettable moments. With a meticulously curated line-up, electronic music fans can expect a sonic journey spanning melodic techno, deep house, and progressive beats.

Highlights of the Line-up:

Paul Kalkbrenner (live): a true master of live electronic performance , known for his immersive sets and cinematic soundscapes.

Adriatique: the Swiss duo returns after their sold-out Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, ready to deliver deep, hypnotic beats.

Ben Böhmer (live): the German producer will captivate the crowd with ethereal melodies and dreamlike soundscapes.

Miss Monique: one of the fastest-rising stars in melodic house & techno, bringing energy and innovation to the decks.

Kevin de Vries: a powerhouse in the Afterlife roster, known for his high-energy sets and atmospheric sounds.

Deer Jade: making her Ushuaïa debut, the Swiss-born DJ will bring mystical and melodic rhythms to the mix.

As the evening unfolds and planes soar overhead, Ushuaïa Ibiza will once again deliver a legendary experience where music meets magic.

Hï Ibiza Opening Party: The Night Belongs to the Beat

Date: Saturday 26 April 2025 | Time: 11:00 PM – Close

Line-up: Amelie Lens, Anfisa Letyago, Ben Hemsley, Chris Stussy, Cormac, Damian Lazarus, DJ Mag Allstars, Hannah Laing, Honey Dijon, Joseph Capriati b2b TBC, Josh Baker, La La, Melon Bomb, Miluhska, The Martinez Brothers, The Menendez Brothers x Dom Townsend

Once the sun sets, the party moves across the road to Hï Ibiza, the club ranked #1 in the world. Featuring a multi-room layout, the venue will host an electrifying mix of techno, house, and underground sounds, keeping energy levels soaring until dawn.

Must-See Performances at Hï Ibiza:

The Martinez Brothers: Back at Theatre, their Ibiza residency has made them synonymous with the island's nightlife.

Joseph Capriati b2b TBC: The Italian icon will headline Fridays at Hï Ibiza this summer, but first, he joins the opening night with a mystery back-to-back set.

Honey Dijon: A true house music legend, bringing groovy, bass-heavy beats to the stage.

Damian Lazarus: Fresh from the success of his album Magickal, expect deep, otherworldly rhythms.

Amelie Lens & Anfisa Letyago: Two of techno's most in-demand artists take control of the Club Room, setting the pace for an intense and driving night.

Hannah Laing & Ben Hemsley: Rising stars infusing techno with nostalgic trance elements, ensuring a high-energy set.

Rising stars , ensuring a . Melon Bomb, The Menendez Brothers & Dom Townsend: Keeping the infamous Wild Corner alive with their genre-blending selections.

At Hï Ibiza, every detail, from state-of-the-art sound systems to immersive lighting and visuals, is designed to transport clubbers into a realm where music and culture collide.

How to secure your spot

With last year’s opening parties selling out fast, tickets for the 2025 Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza opening parties are expected to vanish quickly. Get yours now via:

Why you can’t miss Ibiza’s opening parties

World-class DJs: the biggest names in electronic music, from deep house and techno to progressive and trance.

Unforgettable production: expect jaw-dropping visuals, immersive lighting, and a festival-style atmosphere.

expect , , and a . A legendary start to summer: Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza have long been trendsetters in global nightlife. The 2025 opening is the perfect way to experience the best of Ibiza clubbing.

With summer just around the corner, these parties are the ultimate way to kickstart the Ibiza season. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic—book your tickets now and get ready for an unforgettable night in Ibiza!