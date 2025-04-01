After crossing the finish line of the Ibiza Half Marathon, there’s no better way to celebrate than dancing the night away with King África at one of the island’s most vibrant spring events. This Saturday evening in Vara de Rey, the heart of Ibiza Town will come alive with the sounds of live music, nostalgia and high-energy performances during the official after-party of the Ibiza Half Marathon – and best of all, it’s free and open to everyone.

The legendary King África will headline the night, bringing his trademark party spirit and chart-topping hits to the stage. He’ll be joined by Carlos Gómez, a semi-finalist on the hit TV show La Voz, and DJ Jaume Colombàs, in what promises to be an unforgettable night of rhythm, colour and pure Ibiza energy – whether you’ve just conquered 21 kilometres or are simply there for the fun.

Remember King África? Relive his greatest hits live after the Ibiza Half Marathon! 1

A night to remember in the heart of Ibiza Town

Set against the historic backdrop of Vara de Rey promenade, this vibrant street party promises to be one of the highlights of the season. ‘Lo más bailao’ – meaning ‘the most danced’ – is a celebration of music, nostalgia, community, and the joy of dancing in the open air. And best of all? It is completely free of charge.

This is a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in Ibiza’s local culture, connect with fellow travellers and locals, and enjoy a night out under the stars.

Vara de Rey promenade.

King África: celebrating 25 years of ‘La Bomba’

The star of the show is none other than King África, the iconic artist behind the global hit La Bomba. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the track that set dancefloors alight across the world, and there is no better place to celebrate than Ibiza – the island of rhythm, freedom and unforgettable nights.

Expect a high-energy performance full of colourful visuals, audience interaction and a playlist packed with some of his most iconic songs. From Paquito el Chocolatero to Salta and El Cocodrilo, King África will deliver a show that blends humour, nostalgia and pure party energy.

Whether you grew up dancing to his songs or are discovering his unique style for the first time, this is your chance to experience a piece of musical history – Ibiza style.

More live music to keep you moving

The night’s entertainment does not stop with King África. Also performing is Carlos Gómez, a semi-finalist on the hit show La Voz and a longtime Ibiza resident. Known for his powerful voice and emotional delivery, Carlos will take the stage for a special Spanish guitar duet, where he will reinterpret classic pop songs with a flamenco and rumba twist.

His performance will bring a more intimate, soulful vibe to the evening – showing yet another side of Ibiza’s rich musical culture.

Ibiza’s favourite festival DJ takes over the decks

To make sure the energy never drops, DJ Jaume Colombàs will be on the decks throughout the night. A regular at ElRow Mallorca, Fabulosso Fest and EVDTV, Jaume is known for his bold, eclectic sets and magnetic presence behind the mic. You may also recognise him as the official speaker for the 2025 Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah.

His DJ session will feature a dynamic mix of retro classics and contemporary anthems – the perfect soundtrack to a night of dancing in the open air.

More than music: a true Ibiza experience

What makes this event truly special is its authentic island atmosphere. Alongside the music, visitors will find food stalls and bars serving local flavours – from traditional snacks to refreshing cocktails. It is a great chance to try some typical Ibizan cuisine while soaking up the festive vibe.

Ca n’Alfredo is a well-known restaurant on Vara de Rey that specialises in traditional Ibizan dishes.

Whether you are visiting Ibiza with friends, family or on a romantic getaway, this event ticks all the boxes: live music, free entertainment, a stunning location and a warm, welcoming crowd.

Plan your weekend in Ibiza

If you are still deciding what to do this weekend in Ibiza, this free concert in Vara de Rey should be high on your list. Come for the race, stay for the rhythm – or simply show up ready to dance and enjoy the magic of Ibiza by night.

Here is what you need to know:

Location : Vara de Rey, Ibiza Town

: Vara de Rey, Ibiza Town Date : Saturday, 6 April 2025

: Saturday, 6 April 2025 Time : from the evening, following the Ibiza Half Marathon

: from the evening, following the Ibiza Half Marathon Entry : free for all

: free for all Line-up: King África, Carlos Gómez (La Voz), DJ Jaume Colombàs

Discover the real Ibiza – beyond the beaches and nightclubs – with events like ‘Lo más bailao’, where music and community take centre stage.

Don’t miss out – plan your weekend in Ibiza now and dance the night away with King África and friends!