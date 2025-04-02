When it comes to exploring Ibiza’s wild beauty, nothing beats the freedom of gliding across its turquoise waters with just a kayak or a paddle board between you and the Mediterranean. If you are looking for a unique and unforgettable experience during your stay, renting a kayak or paddle surf in Ibiza is one of the best ways to enjoy the island’s most spectacular hidden spots.

This experience, offered by Takeoff Ibiza, allows you to connect with nature, get some light exercise, and access secluded corners of the coastline that are completely unreachable by land. From secret caves and untouched coves to striking cliffs and vibrant marine life, there is a whole world waiting to be discovered beyond the beach.

The coolest way to discover Ibiza this Summer? A board and 8 hours of freedom 1

Why rent a kayak or paddle surf in Ibiza?

While Ibiza is famous for its buzzing nightlife and iconic beach clubs, its natural side often takes visitors by surprise. Renting a kayak or paddle board gives you front-row access to the island’s calmer, more peaceful soul. Whether you choose to paddle out solo or share the adventure with a friend or partner, you will get to enjoy the rhythm of the waves, the sun on your skin, and the thrill of exploring at your own pace.

The activity is suitable for all levels, from complete beginners to seasoned paddlers. With basic tips included before setting off, you will feel confident even if it is your first time. And with a full-day rental – eight hours of freedom – you will have plenty of time to explore, relax, swim and soak in the magic of the Mediterranean.

What is included?

Takeoff Ibiza’s kayak and paddle surf rental package is designed for convenience and enjoyment:

1 kayak or 1 paddle board + full accessories

8-hour rental (1 full day of adventure!)

Basic instructions for the activity

Pick-up and drop-off at the port

Whether you prefer the steady glide of a kayak or the fun balance of a stand-up paddle board, you will be equipped with everything you need for a safe and exciting day on the water.

The coolest way to discover Ibiza this Summer? A board and 8 hours of freedom 2

Explore Ibiza’s most breathtaking spots

One of the greatest joys of kayaking or paddle surfing in Ibiza is the chance to reach areas that are off the tourist trail. Picture this: paddling into a narrow cave carved by the sea, floating in a serene bay surrounded by cliffs, or lying on your board in a quiet cove with nothing but the sound of waves and seagulls. Ibiza is full of these treasures – but many are inaccessible without a small watercraft.

Some of the best spots to explore during your rental include:

Cala Xarraca : known for its clear waters and underwater rock formations, perfect for snorkelling and paddling in total peace.

: known for its clear waters and underwater rock formations, perfect for snorkelling and paddling in total peace. The coast of Santa Eulària : a blend of rocky outcrops and small beaches, ideal for a relaxed paddle.

: a blend of rocky outcrops and small beaches, ideal for a relaxed paddle. Hidden caves near Portinatx or Port de Sant Miquel : reach places that even boats cannot enter, where you will feel like you have stepped into another world.

: reach places that even boats cannot enter, where you will feel like you have stepped into another world. Es Vedrà (for experienced paddlers only): the legendary islet is a breathtaking sight from the water, offering a dramatic backdrop to your adventure.

Cala Xarraca.

A sustainable and healthy experience

Kayaking and paddle surfing are not only fun – they are eco-friendly and great for your health. You won’t be disturbing wildlife or damaging the seabed, and you will be getting a gentle workout at the same time.

It is the perfect activity for nature lovers and travellers who want to make the most of their Ibiza holiday without leaving a heavy footprint behind.

How to book

Booking your kayak or paddle surf experience in Ibiza is easy through Living Ibiza. Simply visit our platform, choose your preferred date and time, and secure your rental with just a few clicks. The activity is organised by Takeoff Ibiza, one of the island’s companies for outdoor and water-based experiences.

Buy your tickets now and prepare for a day of discovery, connection and unforgettable views.

Whether you’re looking to escape the crowds, see Ibiza from a new perspective, or simply enjoy a bit of movement and nature, renting a kayak or paddle board is an experience you won’t want to miss.