Portinatx: Ibiza’s ideal spot for unforgettable family holidays

Portinatx, a serene resort located on the northern tip of Ibiza, offers a picturesque retreat far removed from the island’s bustling party scene.

This charming destination is ideal for families, couples and anyone looking to unwind amidst stunning natural beauty, with three distinct beaches, a variety of leisure activities and excellent dining and accommodation options.

Location and accessibility

Portinatx is nestled in the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja, approximately 40 minutes by car from Ibiza Town and about 30 minutes from Santa Eulària. For those relying on public transport, regular bus services connect Portinatx with Ibiza Town and Santa Eulària. Alternatively, you can take a scenic ferry from Sant Antoni, which docks between the beaches of s’Arenal Gros and s’Arenal Petit.

Beaches: s’Arenal Gros, s’Arenal Petit and Port beach

S’Arenal Gros is the largest and most popular beach in Portinatx, stretching 170 metres with soft, pale golden sand. It’s perfect for families , offering shallow waters ideal for children, sunbed and parasol rentals and a range of water sports including pedalos, SUP and kayaking. The beach is well-equipped with facilities, including lifeguards, public toilets, showers, shops and access for the physically impaired. There’s ample parking nearby, making it convenient for those driving in.

S'Arenal Petit, a smaller and quieter beach connected to S'Arenal Gros by a paved promenade, provides a more intimate setting. This 60-metre beach offers similar amenities to its larger counterpart, including sunbeds, parasols and several dining options like the highly recommended restaurant La Boca Junta, known for its fusion of Asturian and international cuisine. This beach is also family-friendly, with shallow waters and a relaxed atmosphere.

Port beach is the smallest and most secluded of the three beaches, known for its rugged beauty and calm, crystal-clear waters. It’s ideal for those seeking tranquility, with a few sun loungers and a peaceful atmosphere. The sand here is mixed with pebbles, and while the facilities are more limited, it’s a perfect spot for a quiet retreat. Parking is available on sandy ground near the bay.

Dining and accommodation in Portinatx

Portinatx offers a variety of dining options, from traditional Mediterranean cuisine to international dishes. Besides La Boca Junta, another standout is El Puerto restaurant, renowned for its seafood dishes and stunning sea views. For a more upscale experience, Los Enamorados offers high-end fusion cuisine in a romantic setting.

Accommodation in Portinatx ranges from family-friendly hotels to luxurious adults-only resorts. The Barceló Portinatx, for example, is a popular adults-only hotel featuring panoramic sea views, wellness facilities and direct beach access. Families might prefer staying at the Grupotel Ibiza Beach Resort, which offers extensive facilities including sports courts and entertainment for children.

Activities and entertainment

Portinatx is not just about relaxation; there are plenty of activities to keep visitors entertained. Water sports enthusiasts can enjoy snorkelling, diving and various boat trips exploring the surrounding coastline. The nearby Punta Moscarter lighthouse offers a scenic hiking trail, rewarding visitors with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean.

For family fun, the Sandos El Greco Beach Hotel water park, though currently closed, is typically a popular spot. Additionally, children can enjoy go-karting in nearby Santa Eulària or a day at an adventure park.

Portinatx is a versatile destination that combines natural beauty, modern amenities and a peaceful atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, explore the surrounding nature or indulge in fine dining, Portinatx offers something for everyone.